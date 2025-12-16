Ravens Could Finally Fix Red Zone Struggles vs. Patriots

Baltimore Ravens enter this weekend's primetime matchup knowing exactly what is at stake. Sitting on the outside of the AFC playoff picture, an 11-3 New England Patriots team stands directly in their way. A loss would not officially eliminate Baltimore, but it would make the margin for error razor thin the rest of the season.

The storyline writes itself. The Ravens rank No. 31 in red zone offense, and the Patriots rank No. 32 in red zone defense. Two struggling units collide under the lights, and for Baltimore, it feels like a moment that could define the final stretch of the season.

The raw numbers suggest dysfunction on both sides, but the context matters. New England does not allow many red zone trips to begin with, which naturally skews how often opponents get the chance to expose that weakness. When teams do reach the red area, however, the Patriots have struggled to hold their ground.

Baltimore’s issues tell a different story. The Ravens move the ball well between the 20s, but once space tightens, execution has faltered. Missed blocks, dropped passes, and mistimed routes have turned potential touchdowns into empty possessions. It is not a lack of creativity or talent. It is a failure to finish.

Context Behind the Red Zone Numbers

What makes Baltimore’s struggles even more jarring is how recent the success once was. Just one season ago, the Ravens finished with the best red zone touchdown percentage in the league. This is largely the same core, operating within a familiar system, now producing wildly different results. That suggests the problem is correctable. The film shows opportunities left on the field rather than a broken offense. Against a defense ranked last in red zone efficiency, this matchup offers a rare chance to flip the narrative.

For New England, much of their success has come from controlling games and leaning on Drake Maye’s efficiency rather than explosive dominance. Maye has been elite statistically, posting 3,567 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 109.1 passer rating while emerging as a legitimate MVP candidate. Yet their wins have been narrow, and the margin has often been thin against quality opponents.

Pressure Changes Everything

Maye is also the fourth-most sacked quarterback in the league, and that is where Baltimore can tilt the game. Lamar Jackson looks healthier by the week, with his burst returning and his movement outside the pocket once again stressing defenses. If the Ravens can pair that offensive urgency with consistent pressure on Maye, the Patriots’ efficiency can crack. Pressure speeds up reads, it disrupts timing and it forces games into uncomfortable territory.

The numbers say both teams struggle in the same area. The circumstances say Baltimore has the most to gain. This is not just another matchup: it is an opportunity for the Ravens to rediscover what once made them elite when the field shrinks, and in doing so, keep their season alive.

