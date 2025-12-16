Ravens Stop Power Rankings Free Fall After Bengals Win

After avenging their Thanksgiving home letdown against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago with a dominant shutout to snap a two-game losing skid, most national pundits continue to be more encouraged about the Baltimore Ravens than they were last week. The consensus belief is that they are trending in the right direction, with their MVP quarterback finally looking like his old self. Their lowest ranking is No. 17, and their most common is No. 15.

Now, it’s time to see where the team lands in the NFL landscape of power rankings heading into Week 16.

"Since 2017, Ravens fans have not had to watch a single week of football in which Baltimore was not in playoff contention. Think about that for one second." - Conor Orr

"Jackson's salary cap number skyrockets from $43.5 million in 2025 to $74.5 million next year, which makes reducing this hit the priority for Baltimore. The Ravens acknowledged last offseason that they had internal discussions about a new deal for Jackson, who represents himself. What will it take to get a new contract? Last March, coach John Harbaugh said, "When Lamar gets paid, he's going to be the highest-paid player in football, just like he was last time. I think every contract he signs, probably until he decides to hang up his cleats, he's going to be that guy." - Jamison Hensley

"Kansas City is eliminated from the playoffs, Buffalo just proved that New England’s offense can be slowed down (at least for a half), and the AFC South will have to beat up on itself in the coming weeks. Baltimore hasn’t even cracked the top five of the most impressive teams in the conference, but it still has a golden opportunity to make a deep run in the playoffs because of all the parity (and injuries) across the league. If the Ravens win against the Patriots on Sunday, there will be several people clamoring to get back on the bandwagon—including me." - Diante Lee

"Lamar Jackson took four sacks, and Baltimore's offense scored just 17 points, but it was arguably the team's most complete performance since before Jackson got hurt. The Ravens were outstanding defensively, with Kyle Van Noy's INT and Alohi Gilman's TD return the cherry on top. They kept the Bengals from getting into any kind of rhythm, achieving that classic Baltimorean balance they've always sought. And most importantly, Jackson looked like Lamar Jackson; inherently, Baltimore looked like a playoff team. The Ravens' postseason chances likely will hinge on the Week 18 showdown with the Steelers, but the Ravens have two tough games before that. Don't snooze on them just yet. They can heat up in a hurry." - Eric Edholm

"The Ravens are seeing the real Lamar Jackson again with his hamstring injury not bothering him. It also helps when Derrick Henry is rolling for chunk runs. They will hope they can still make amends for the Steelers loss in Week 14." -Vinnie Iyer

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"A 24-0 win over the Bengals isn’t proof the Ravens are back. But it was their best performance in many weeks, and perhaps the whole season. Baltimore hosts the Patriots, plays at the Packers and then finishes at the Steelers. Baltimore takes the division title if it wins out, but it’s tough to expect that from this Ravens team. Unless what we saw Sunday at Cincinnati is a sign of a late-season surge." - Frank Schwab

"There aren’t a lot of great candidates in Baltimore, which is probably why the Ravens are .500 even after Sunday’s win. Henry did top 1,000 yards again Sunday, though, gaining 100 yards on just 11 carries. He has topped the 1,000-yard mark in seven of his last eight seasons. Henry is fifth all time in rushing touchdowns (116)." - Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a first down during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"They won a football game 24-0 and didn't have possession for even 21 minutes? No wonder we thought this team could win the Super Bowl." - Nate Davis

"Lamar Jackson finally looks like his old self." - Mike Florio

"The Baltimore Ravens aren't the juggernaut they were in the previous two years. Still, Baltimore can win the AFC North title for the third consecutive year. The Ravens have a tough pathway to accomplish that feat, though. Next week, Baltimore hosts the New England Patriots for its home season finale, then travels to Green Bay and Pittsburgh. Even after a shutout win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens are a tough team to trust with all their inconsistencies on both sides of the ball, which is why they're a middling team in the power rankings." - Maurice Moton

"That team we saw shut out the Bengals is the one we expected to see this season. They need to build on that with a big game this week against the Patriots." - Pete Prisco

"They’re up, they’re down, they’re in, they’re out … Who can figure this team out anymore? Still, shutting out Joe Burrow’s Bengals is something, even if QB Lamar Jackson still looks off." - Ralph Vacchiano

"Travis Jones, DL. The Ravens were wise to lock up Jones before he could get to free agency next offseason. Baltimore is posting 0.08 EPA/play with their standout defensive tackle on the field and minus-0.09 EPA/play without him. That's the difference between a top-four defense and a bottom-five unit." - Dan Wilkins

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"Baltimore responded to one of the most dispiriting losses of the John Harbaugh era by turning the Bengals into a fine orange paste in their own stadium. You know it's an easy Sunday afternoon stroll when Lamar Jackson throws just 12 passes, and you still win by three scores. The Ravens have one of the NFL's toughest remaining schedules. It's possible they don't get to their all-important regular-season finale rematch with Pittsburgh in one piece. But it's clear they won't go down without a fight." - Robert Zeglinski

