Ravens' Super Bowl Hopes Fall on Lamar Jackson

There are four more weeks in the regular season for the Baltimore Ravens, and they need to go on a winning streak if they want to get back into the postseason.

After an awful 1-5 start, they have bounced back nicely, but still sit at 6-7 with four games remaining. They will have a tough road ahead, as they still have to play the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers to close out the season.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon looked at the Super Bowl contenders and what would lead them to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Gagnon kept it to just two words: Lamar Jackson.

"The two-time MVP is still one of the most dynamic players in the sport. The pressure could actually be down because the Ravens have struggled, so it's possible Jackson and Co. react differently this postseason. And there's still a good chance they pull off the division win anyway."

Lamar Jackson has to be able to do everything for the Ravens

The past month has not been so kind to Jackson as he has had a rough go of it. He's gone five straight games with a completion percentage of under 60%, scoring three touchdowns, throwing four interceptions, and has fumbled the ball three times.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall for the season, he has completed 63.4% of his passes for 2,060 yards and 16 touchdowns to five interceptions. Jackson has also rushed for 307 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

It's as clear as day that Jackson is not 100% healthy and has not been since the Kansas City Chiefs games. In his first five starts, he completed over 70% of his passes, but once he faced stronger pass-rushers, it became a problem for him.

The biggest issue is that he's just not using his legs as often, and that's what makes him a dangerous weapon on the field. All of Jackson's lower-body injuries have caught up with him to the point that he is sitting out at least one practice each week to heal up.

This offense runs through Jackson, so when he's good, they're also good. If he fails, they all fail. It's as simple as that.

If Baltimore wants any hopes of the postseason and winning the AFC North, it's on Jackson to be more accurate inside the pocket and figure out a way to use his legs. Not being able to do either one might determine if the Ravens watch the playoffs from home or host a game in Baltimore.

