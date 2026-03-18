Ravens Free Agency: What They Got Right - and What They Missed So Far

This offseason has been quite an eventful one for the Baltimore Ravens, as they have dominated the headlines of free agency with the moves they have made and one they ended up not making.

Of course, everyone always focuses on their handling of the Maxx Crosby trade and how they replaced him with Trey Hendrickson. Baltimore also made some nice moves with signing former New York Jets offensive guard John Simpson and re-signing cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Among the chaos that was the first week of free agency for the Ravens, there were moves that they got right, and there were moves that were off the mark for them. Which ones were the right ones and which ones were wrong?

What they got right: Not re-signing Tyler Linderbaum

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Most Ravens fans are disappointed in losing Linderbaum after having been selected to the Pro Bowl three years in a row. He's been one of the best centers in the NFL and has only played four seasons, so there are plenty more years he's got to dominate in the league.

The problem is that the Las Vegas Raiders outbid the Ravens to sign him to a three-year, $81 million contract, averaging $27 million per season. That shattered the previous NFL record for a center as Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey gets $18 million per year.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was not about to pay Linderbaum nearly $30 million per year to play center. The Ravens absolutely got it right and should use the NFL Draft to find their future center.

What they got wrong: Handling of Maxx Crosby trade

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

To clarify first, the trade was a good move, but backing out of it wasn't a bad move either. Crosby is a five-time Pro Bowler, so that kind of talent does not become available often, so the Ravens had to take a shot. His meniscus injury is a concern, so if they felt like it was not going to get any better, it's better to be safe than sorry.

The problem was that the way they handled the situation didn't look great. Crosby told his side of the story, and while it's just one side, it's not a great one as he talked about the awkwardness of meeting Ravens head coach Jesse Minter and never talking to DeCosta on the day he was at the facility.

While this may not have long-term effects on the Ravens, it will be on everyone's minds moving forward. Baltimore will need to tread lightly in how it handles trades and players from this point on.

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