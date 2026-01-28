Ravens Get Shot at Former OC After Browns Hire

The Baltimore Ravens never said that John Harbaugh wasn't a good coach. Even if they did, he had a Super Bowl ring and 18 years on the job to dispel any such notion. But after several years of their continually falling short of expectations, it grew clear that he, as well as the supporting cast he'd united along the Ravens' sideline, had missed their conjoined window.

One of those supporting cast members was offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who has now taken the reigns as head coach of one of the Ravens' fiercest enemies: the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN Sources: the Cleveland Browns are hiring former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their next head coach. pic.twitter.com/zyTpFKSuJf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2026

The Ravens fired Harbaugh swiftly upon the regular season's finale. Some speculated that the long-time coach was given a chance to cut bait by throwing Monken under the bus instead of being on the chopping block himself. Harbaugh, unwilling to comply, was then let go. Monken, likely sensing he wasn't wanted, interviewed with the Browns while Harbaugh found a second life with the New York Giants.

The former OC was reportedly in the running to join Harbaugh in the NFC, but now finds himself leading a team he once sought to defeat. He'll get plenty of chances against the Ravens in new role as Browns HC, while his former team, in turn, will savor the opportunity to show that they, too, made the right move in electing to move on from the play-calling regime of old.

Moving On from Monken

A team hiring a head coach from the outside rarely bodes well for incumbent coordinators and assistants, as new Ravens coach Jesse Minter is likely looking to do things his own way. He's still got a long way to go before he's filled out his second-in-command on both sides of the ball, and the bar to match is now set at what Monken's provided over his three years in Baltimore.

The Ravens are no strangers to sleepy offenses getting dragged along by dominant defenses, but Monken really had something going for awhile there. He came out hot, notching a top-four offense during his 2023 debut, buying the Ravens a top-seed and Lamar Jackson his second MVP. He and Harbaugh had a chance to break into the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance in over a decade that season, but fell just short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) after their AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Monken actually outperformed that debut offensive scheme in his second year in Baltimore with the addition of Derrick Henry, but again, the squad fell short of their end goal in the postseason. That pain leaked into 2025, where the Ravens' offensive line fell apart to sap the rest of the offense of their old punch. Now Monken, a decorated coordinator who spent a forgotten one-and-done season in Cleveland in 2019, gets his first swing as a full-time NFL head coach a week away from turning 60.

Ravens Working to Replace Monken

For the Ravens, a few big names remain should the new coach look to pull from the list of hottest available possible coordinators. Kliff Kingsbury is still out there for anyone who wants him, but inconsistencies in the execution of his style loom large despite his previous experience. Other fringe-candidates like Nathan Scheelhaase and Davis Webb remain out there, too.

They still have time to pore through their options, especially while the remaining playoff teams hold their own coordinators from interviewing around the league. And with two games against their AFC North neighbors to look forward to every year, the Ravens will have plenty of chances to prove that they were in the right for letting Monken walk to their hated rival.

