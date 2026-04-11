Baltimore Ravens Have Been Linked to These Two First-Round Pass Catchers in NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens issues go beyond pass catchers, but considering the pool of talent expected to be available at No. 14, drafting a pass catcher in the first round might be the safest choice.

The Ravens lost tight end Isaiah Likely to former longtime Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and his New York Giants. 2021 all-pro first team tight end Mark Andrews turns 31-years-old at the start of this upcoming regular season and the Ravens are devoid of dynamic pass catchers out of the backfield. Receivers who can quickly and properly create separation in order to make life for Lamar Jackson easier is important.

Making sure Jackson is protected enough to throw to those weapons is important as well, but Baltimore can develop late-round draft picks into first-round talents later on.

There are two dynamic route runners being linked to the Ravens at No. 14. Zay Flowers should not be relied on to dominate defenses on his own like Davante Adams or Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Drafting another perimeter weapon to pair with Flowers is a real possibility this April.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon Tight End, Kenyon Sadiq

One of the pass catchers linked to Baltimore is Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. The Ravens aren't sure yet whether Sadiq will be available at No. 14.

"The Ravens have been connected to two pass catchers in Sadiq and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State). There might be a 50-50 shot of Sadiq being on the board at No. 14, but the idea of Tyson or Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) at wide receiver to boost the offense makes sense." ESPN's Matt Miller

If the Ravens want to immediately replace Isaiah Likely, drafting Sadiq at No. 14 is a great way to do it. Baltimore might have to trade up a few picks in order to secure his services, but Sadiq would be an interesting fit alongside Flowers. Sadiq is an explosive and versatile tight end standing at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds. He's comfortable lining up in the slot and creating mismatches against linebackers lined up as a traditional tight end.

Former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, 30, was also a tight ends coach for the Denver Broncos for two seasons. Doyle used the Bears tight end of duo of Cole Kmet and rookie Coleston Loveland in a productive way last season. DeCosta could draft Sadiq and let Doyle have have all the fun he can have.

Arizona State Wide Receiver, Jordyn Tyson

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is an intriguing option at No. 14. The receiver from Allen, Texas was relied on heavily for two consecutive seasons as a primary weapon. Tyson racked up six or more catches in the first seven regular season games of last season.

Tyson's 2024 campaign with the Sun Devils saw him rack up 1,101 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. Tyson is coming to the NFL to accept responsibility and to give security to his quarterback.

The Ravens have four fifth-round picks they can explore dealing in order to move up closer in the draft to select the prospects they know they want.