Ravens Hire Lamar Jackson's New QBs Coach

It didn't take long for the Baltimore Ravens to find their new quarterbacks coach for the 2026 season.

Reports came out that former quarterbacks coach Tee Martin would not be retained on the coaching staff. A brand new report now shares that the Ravens are hiring Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork to the same position, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork now will be the QB coach for the Ravens, per source. Woolfork interviewed for the Tampa OC job, and also was blocked several times from other openings, before being allowed to pursue other opportunities that resulted in him landing in Baltimore. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2026

Woolfork has spent the last three seasons as the Arizona Cardinals' quarterbacks coach, working closely with Kyler Murray. Last season, there was praise for Woolfork's work with navigating Murray's injury and getting good play from their backup, Jacoby Brissett.

Ravens hire Israel Woolfork as Lamar Jackson's new QB coach

Of all the roles available to position coaches, this one was the most critical for the Ravens. A big reason is that this one directly pertains to the success of star signal-caller Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Martin had held that position in Baltimore for the last three years and did a great job, as he and Jackson were close. Jackson posted two of his highest completion percentages in a year under Martin, at 67% in 2023 and 66% in 2024.

Woolflork will be tasked with making sure that continues to happen under new head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. This means continuous growth for Jackson, throwing in the pocket, and knowing when to use his legs correctly.

This is a big change for Jackson, as this will certainly make things interesting in Baltimore for the 2026 season. He will have to make sure that he can keep playing at a high level and get back to his MVP level that he had in 2023 and 2024.

One of the big aspects to Minter getting the head coaching job was making sure he got the right pieces around Jackson whether that is on the roster or on the coaching staff. It appears that, despite it being early, the coaching staff is working out pretty well for Jackson and the Ravens.

Doyle is a young offensive mind who has climbed the coaching ranks quickly and has worked with great coaches like Ben Johnson and Sean Payton. Woolfork did a nice job with Murray during his time in Arizona and appears to have a bright future in the NFL.

Time will tell whether these hires work out for the Ravens, but one thing is for sure: the Ravens are making sure they have the best young coaches around Jackson to succeed.

