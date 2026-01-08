Ravens to Interview Two-Time Super Bowl Champion OC

And another one is on the Baltimore Ravens' list to interview for the recently opened head coach job.

The Ravens parted ways with 18-year head coach John Harbaugh after the team failed to make the postseason with an 8-9 record and lost four of their last six games. Baltimore is working hard to find a new head coach and is officially bringing in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for an interview, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Ravens are set to interview #Chiefs OC Matt Nagy on Sunday, per The Insiders. A key interview for the coveted spot. pic.twitter.com/wvIEprqc1b — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2026

Nagy has been coaching in the NFL since 2008 and has prior head coaching experience with the Chicago Bears, where he went 34-31 in four seasons. He has been the offensive coordinator over the last three years with the Chiefs and an assistant there since 2022, winning two Super Bowls in the process.

Matt Nagy is another offensive assistant that can help Lamar Jackson

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Nagy isn't a name that will excite the Ravens fan base since some people have a sour taste in their mouths with the Chiefs and Bears past for him, but quarterback Lamar Jackson can really benefit from having Nagy. In the past, Nagy has worked with great quarterbacks like Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes to help them become the stars they are today, so he could do the same for Jackson.

The Ravens need help on offense after last year's struggles, which stemmed from a strained relationship between Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Monken. After the inconsistencies of this past season, the Ravens finished 16th in total offense and were in the bottom five in passing.

Where Nagy could come in and help is that he has head coaching experience, taking the Bears to the playoffs in two of his four seasons. He knows the kind of culture it takes to win Super Bowls with the Chiefs, and the Ravens feel they have that in the locker room right now with the roster they have put together.

There have been reports that the Ravens are looking for an offense-minded coach who will unleash Jackson, and Nagy knows how to do that with the quarterbacks he has worked with. From the pocket passer of Smith to the mobile Mahomes, Nagy can work with any quarterback and can find a way to develop Jackson's accuracy and get him using his legs more often.

Baltimore is going to interview everyone for head coaching jobs, and adding Nagy to the list is a good move, as he could end up being a decent hire.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!