Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Track to Start vs. Bears
All signs have been pointing toward franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson making his long-awaited return to the starting lineup for the Baltimore Ravens against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.
The two-time league MVP returned to practice this week for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs as a limited participant. His status remained the same throughout the week, although he appeared to be moving around and looking even more limber in footage from the portion of practice open to the media.
While head coach John Harbaugh didn't definitively confirm that Jackson would be starting in the interconference clash when talking to reporters following today's practice, he did divulge that the three-time First Team All Pro was a full participant for the first time since before he suffered his injury that caused him to miss their last two games before the bye.
"He practiced today, full practice today so that was good and we'll see where we're at going forward," Harbaugh said. "Everybody is involved in the decision. The doctors are involved, every part is involved."
Without their star signal-caller under center since he became the full-time starter in 2019, the Ravens have struggled to find a way to consistently win games, with a woeful 4-11 record. In the two games he missed this year, the offense went from averaging 32.75 points and 338 yards per game to just 6.5 points and 251.5 yards in his absence.
When Jackson is not in the lineup, seemingly all their deficiencies are not only exposed but are amplified. whether it is a lack of consistent pass protection or an inability to finish drives in the red zone or convert on short-yardage because they don't have to account for the lethal dual-threat playmaking ability he presents on any given play.
Ravens have a new backup QB
The encouraging update on Jackson's status wasn't the only bit of welcome news that Harbaugh shared while addressing the media. In the event his four-time Pro Bowler starter can't play against the Bears, Pro Bowl reserve Tyler Huntley will get the nod over ninth-year veteran Cooper Rush.
"Tyler will be the next up," Harbaugh said.
Huntley served as Jackson's backup for three seasons from 2021 to 2023 and is the only other quarterback who has won a game for the Ravens since 2020, with all four of their wins without their perennial MVP candidate coming with him at the helm.
The team made their most significant investment at the backup quarterback position in half a decade this offseason by bringing in experienced veteran reserve Cooper Rush on a two-year deal worth $6.2 million. However, he never seemed like the right fit in Baltimore as an ideal understudy for Jackson, and it showed in his absence.
Rush didn't throw a touchdown while getting intercepted four times during his two-game stint as the stopgap starter, and the offense just felt like it was in a slog and in desperate need of a spark from the quarterback position. Huntley provided exactly what they needed when he checked into the game in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Even though he didn't lead them on any scoring drive, he looked like a clear and obvious upgrade over the immobile Rush.
Last year was Huntley's first away from the Ravens, and although he began the offseason on the Cleveland Browns roster, he wound up starting five games for the Miami Dolphins and went 2-3. His first career start and win as a starter coincidentally came against the Bears in Week 11 of the 2021 season. As a backup in the NFL, his number could get called at anytime, so his mindset and approach to each week of preparation never changes and emulates that of a starter.
"I always prepare to start," Huntley said. "I treat it like every week. I'm studying and drawing up the plays, watching film and everything I need to do to be prepared like I do every week."
