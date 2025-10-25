Ravens' Lamar Jackson's Status in Question for Bears Game
While many were hopeful that Lamar Jackson would be the starting quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens going into their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears, it may actually not be the case at all.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson practiced fully on Friday, a good indication that he might start. Still, Rapoport added a new twist: Jackson was actually running the scout team all day. As Rapoport stated in his post on X, that's usually an indication that he might be one week away from actually playing.
Jackson suffered a hamstring injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, which caused him to miss two games against the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams. While Cooper Rush started those games at quarterback in Jackson's place, it was revealed that Tyler Huntley would start against the Bears if the star QB couldn't go.
After their final practice of the week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was mum about whether Jackson would actually start. Baltimore labeled Jackson as questionable and signed Huntley off the practice squad to the active 53-man roster.
Huntley might actually end up being the guy
What a tough break for the Ravens, as now it appears Jackson might not actually play. This whole week has been just a significant strategic move by the coaching staff to try to throw off the Bears and keep them from knowing who would start.
While this is a tough blow, Huntley has a lot in common with Jackson as they have similar styles of play. In the Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Huntley played well with 68 passing yards and 39 rushing yards in two drives during the fourth quarter when they were already down 17-3. That was the boost the Ravens needed after a rough start from Rush.
Huntley is no stranger to starting games, having made 14 starts and gone 5-9 in that time, as well as being selected to the Pro Bowl. He has thrown for 2,854 yards and 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, while rushing for 683 yards and five touchdowns in 26 games played.
Most fans would love to see Jackson in the lineup, but Huntley has enough experience to give the Ravens confidence that he can still win a game. There is still no final judgment, but it now appears most likely that Jackson might not step on the field in Week 8.
