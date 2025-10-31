Ravens HC Sent Message to Team Before Dolphins Game
The Baltimore Ravens showcased a dominant performance, dismantling the Miami Dolphins 28-6 in a primetime clash. The team looked at its best upon Lamar Jackson’s return. The superstar quarterback threw four touchdowns after missing three games due to a hamstring injury.
Head coach John Harbaugh spoke about Baltimore's second consecutive win and the team's turnaround.
"We had two games that we needed to win in four days, and they were absolute must-wins,” Harbaugh said. “And for our guys to step up the way they did... is commendable. And it just means we're two games under .500. That's all it means. But we're two games under .500, right? We were four games under .500."
John Harbaugh’s Secret Message Before Kickoff
During the post-game conference, the Ravens HC revealed the psalm he shared with his team before kickoff and credited them for demonstrating the faith and toughness necessary to compete at the highest level.
“I told the team the warriors' psalm, and this is something we talked about,” Harbaugh said. “It basically says you will not fear the terror of the night, nor the arrow that flies by day, nor the pestilence that stalks in darkness. It will not come near you because you have made the Lord your dwelling place.”
The HC heaped praise on his team for stepping up when their backs were against the wall. The way Jackson and Co. stepped up to get back up is really commendable.
Jackson completed 18 of 23 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns against Miami in his first game back from injury. Harbaugh attributed much of the offensive success to a crucial early scramble by Jackson that prevented the Ravens from falling into difficult field position situations. He was impressed with the resilience the offense showed at Hard Rock Stadium.
“Our offense's ability to finish drives to convert, get ahead of the chains after the second quarter, first quarter, and third quarter, then fourth quarter, and to extend drives. That's resiliency," Harbaugh said.
Ravens HC on Defense
After a horrid start to the season, the Ravens' defense seems to be getting into the groove. Baltimore's defense registered three turnovers against the Dolphins. It’s the first time this season the Ravens have recorded multiple takeaways in a single game. Harbaugh praised the unit's execution and discipline throughout the game.
"I think the defense played great. I mean, just that you know all the things that you talked about; we talked about the ball assaults, we call it. We hadn't had enough of them. We've been trying but we couldn't get the ball and to get to three today, first time I think we've gotten multiple turnovers probably in a game, that was that was really big," Harbaugh said.
The Ravens forced two fumbles and recovered both, while also securing an interception deep downfield. The head coach also acknowledged that Miami’s offense is tough to defend, and the Ravens’ defense made critical plays when necessary to hold the home team to six points.
Harbaugh was delighted to see the tight end group come alive. He credited the trio of Isaiah Likely, Mark Andrews, and Charlie Kolar for the Ravens’ offensive success.
“We were able to get him the ball in play action number of times behind the linebackers, which was big for us all three of those guys,” he said.
