Ravens, Lamar Jackson Divorce Could Lead to Dolphins Trade

Yep. You read that right. Behind the scenes, the Baltimore Ravens are rumored to be running out of patience with Lamar Jackson. At least that's what the rumor mills say so.

According to Mike Preston's column in the Baltimore Sun, even head coach John Harbaugh has hit his breaking point. The relationship between QB1 and the longtime coach is apparently more strained than ever. Icy vibes, short leashes, the whole deal.

Boil it down, and it’s a classic power struggle: either the franchise quarterback stays, or the head coach does. There may not be much middle ground left.

So where do the Miami Dolphins come into this? That’s where things start getting really interesting.

Lamar Jackson ‘Would Love’ a Dolphins Homecoming?

Lamar Jackson is a South Florida kid through and through. He went to Boynton Beach High School in Palm Beach County and, while he’s admitted he grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan, the Miami Dolphins were always his backup squad. That hometown pull? It matters.

Now layer in the whispers: Jackson would love to suit up in aqua and orange. Even Insiders are on it. Mike Preston's column in the Baltimore Sun suggested the same.

The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are at a crossroads, columnist Mike Preston writes. Is a trade possible?



Jackson is expected to make $74.5 million in 2026 and 2027, which would make him the highest-paid signal-caller in the league. But here is a suggestion for… pic.twitter.com/IrsHSyAdhH — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) December 24, 2025

Assuming that there is a trade on cards, from a cap standpoint, this is big-boy football. Lamar is lined up to make north of $50 million in both 2026 and 2027. Basically the same neighborhood as Tua Tagovailoa. Preston floats a blockbuster package: Tua, two first-rounders, and maybe a couple of seconds to get Baltimore to pick up the phone.

That also means Miami has to seriously consider life after Tua. His contract is the first hurdle — $54 million guaranteed in 2026, plus another $3 million in 2027 if he’s still on the roster by Day 3 of the league year. No clean escape hatch. Miami has to untangle that before even dreaming about bringing Lamar home.

Juggling Lamar’s mega-deal, Tua’s guarantees, and premium draft capital? Absolute cap gymnastics. But this is the kind of swing franchises have to debate. There are maybe a handful of quarterbacks alive who can do what Lamar does — and his résumé backs it up.

The catch? The supporting cast might look different. Tyreek Hill is reportedly eyeing the exit after a rough, vibes-off season in Miami. Still, Lamar wouldn’t be throwing to ghosts. Jaylen Waddle is a legit WR1 who can cook defenses at all three levels.

The offensive line, though? That’s the speed bump. Miami’s unit sits near the bottom of the league, 23rd in pass-block and run-block win rate. Which isn’t exactly ideal for any QB, let alone one who already takes plenty of hits.

Is it perfect? Not quite. Is it workable? Absolutely.

There’s enough talent, enough juice, and enough intrigue for a two-time MVP to make noise in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

So yeah, don’t rule it out. A homecoming in South Florida might just be on Lamar Jackson’s bingo card.

