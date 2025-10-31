Lamar Jackson, Ravens Make Statement With Win vs. Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens are celebrating after a 28-6 victory against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 9 matchup.
The return of Lamar Jackson opened things up for the Ravens offense, which saw them find the end zone four times. The defense also did a tremendous job, holding the Dolphins out of the end zone throughout the entire game.
Ravens Make Most of Lamar Jackson's Return
While the Dolphins found the end zone first on a 46-yard field goal from Riley Patterson, the Ravens responded four minutes later with a touchdown to tight end Mark Andrews. Baltimore doubled its score at the beginning of the second quarter with another touchdown to Andrews, giving the Ravens a 14-3 lead.
The Ravens surrendered a field goal in the second quarter, but the biggest turning point of the game came on the Dolphins' next possession, where they drove down into the red zone for a chance to tie the contest. Facing 4th-and-2 at the Ravens' 13-yard line, the Dolphins came up short, eliminating any possible momentum for Miami.
The Ravens began the second half with a pair of touchdown drives that ended in scores from tight end Charlie Kolar and wide receiver Rashod Bateman, knocking the Dolphins out of the game. While the Dolphins attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter, they made a pair of turnovers, ending what was a successful night for the Ravens defense.
Jackson finished the game completing 18 of 23 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns, giving him the bounce back game he was looking for. Derrick Henry ran for 119 yards to complement him and wide receiver Zay Flowers led with 64 receiving yards.
Ravens Win Could Turn Season Around
After a win against the Chicago Bears, the Ravens are beginning to stack victories and are now 3-5 on the season. The team is still 1.5 games back in the AFC North standings, but things are looking up after a rough start to the season.
The team's next four games come against squads that are currently under .500. The schedule picks up in December with four of the final five games against teams above .500, but the Ravens could be back in the mix by the time these matchups pop up.
The more confidence the team can build off of this victory, the better off the Ravens will be in the long run as they try to turn everything around.
