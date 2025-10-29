Ravens Opponent Sees Special Connection Between Lamar Jackson, Todd Monken
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver knows Lamar Jackson better than most opposing coordinators. Having spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2021 to 2023 as defensive line coach and assistant head coach, Weaver witnessed firsthand the transformation of Jackson's game under offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Now, as he prepares his Dolphins defense for this week's crucial Week 9 matchup, Weaver has shown his admiration for the Ravens' franchise quarterback.
"He's such a special talent," Weaver said this week. "I think his skillset now paired with what Todd Monken has brought, from a schematic standpoint, it's the perfect mesh. It allows him to utilize all his strengths. I think the partnership and marriage between him and Monken has been successful and you've seen the results of all that."
Lamar Jackson and Todd Monken's Productivity
The marriage between Jackson and Monken that Weaver referenced has indeed produced extraordinary results. When Monken arrived from Georgia following back-to-back national championships in 2023, he brought a fresh offensive philosophy that elevated Jackson's game beyond his already elite dual-threat capabilities. In Monken's first season, Jackson won his second NFL MVP award while setting career highs with 3,678 passing yards and a 67.2 percent completion rate.
The 2024 season proved even more prolific. Jackson shattered his previous marks with 4,172 passing yards and a career-high 41 touchdown passes while completing 67.2 percent of his attempts. His passer rating of 119.6 led the NFL, as did his 8.6 touchdown percentage.
Lamar Jackson Set to Return vs. Dolphins
After missing three consecutive games with a hamstring injury, Jackson is expected to suit up on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium against Weaver's Dolphins defense. Both teams are desperately clinging to playoff hopes. Baltimore enters at 2-5 after snapping a four-game losing streak with Tyler Huntley leading them past Chicago, while Miami sits at 2-6 following their morale-boosting victory over Atlanta.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence that Jackson would start against Miami.
"I feel very confident about it," Harbaugh said. "We'll expect him to be out there Thursday night."
Before his injury in Week 4 against Kansas City, Jackson completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 869 yards with 10 touchdowns and just one interception while adding 166 rushing yards and a touchdown. His 10.78 yards per attempt led the entire NFL through those four games.
The Dolphins matchup will test whether Jackson's return can reignite Baltimore's season and lead them to another playoff run. The Ravens have played most of their difficult fixtures and are entering an easier stretch.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!