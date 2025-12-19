Ravens Trying to Avoid Terrible Franchise History

The Baltimore Ravens are headed into a massive home matchup on the verge of some unfortunate history. If Baltimore loses their Week 16 game against the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium, they'll officially have the worst home record in franchise history (6-3).

The Ravens have already solidified only the third losing home record in the team's history, with the other two in 1997 and 2005. There's only one home game remaining, and it's against an opponent that has been a surprising AFC juggernaut. The Patriots haven't dropped a single road game all season and sit at the top of the conference with an 11-3 record.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison (50) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

M&T Bank Stadium is typically kryptonite for the Ravens' arch-rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who secured a victory on Baltimore's home turf earlier this month. The two teams will rematch after the new year, but at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium. While Ravens head coach John Harbaugh denied that the losing record was frustrating, some players don't seem to share the sentiment.

Ravens Players React to Losing Home Record

"You're supposed to defend your home turf, and we definitely should have a better record at home, but that hasn't been the case for us," running back Derrick Henry said after the Steelers loss (h/t ESPN's Jamison Hensley)

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey shared his feelings as well, saying he wanted to do more for the fans who pay money and show up to support their team.

"Obviously, when you're home, you have the fans to your advantage," Humphrey said. "You want to win in front of them. People pay a lot of money to get in these seats. We appreciate them a lot, so losing at home, really, it's unacceptable. I'm not going to say it is what it is, but it's just unacceptable."

Ravens Face Big Matchup vs. Patriots

The Ravens are slight favorites headed into the Patriots showdown, but New England won't be going down without a fight. Quarterback Drake Maye is in serious MVP contention, connecting particularly with wide receiver Stefon Diggs. New head coach Mike Vrabel has turned a team that ended 2024 with only four wins into contenders once more, only a few years shy of the Tom Brady era.

It won't be easy for the Ravens' weaker offensive line to shut down the chemistry between Maye and his receivers. However, Lamar Jackson appears to be back in fighting shape, pointing to a can't-miss matchup.

