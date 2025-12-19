Ravens' Flu Bug Strikes Another Player at Practice

The Baltimore Ravens are prepping for the most crucial game of the season against the New England Patriots, but have a minor issue to handle before the game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told the media that the team is dealing with a flu bug that has caused defensive tackle John Jenkins to miss practice. Harbaugh doesn't believe it will affect Jenkins' playing status for the Patriots showdown.

"That's illness related. Yeah I think he should be okay by game day, but he was a little flu bug going around and he got it. They found him."

Coach Harbaugh with a status update on John Jenkins pic.twitter.com/lbGzIZjjmH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2025

Ravens continue to deal with illnesses on the team

The most notable player to miss practice this week due to illness was quarterback Lamar Jackson. He has since returned to practice, and Jackson is good to play against New England.

Jenkins has played a key role on the defensive line, starting 11 of the 14 regular-season games he's appeared in. He has made 34 tackles, three tackles for loss, two force fumbles, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hit, one sack, and one pass deflection.

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle John Jenkins | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Ravens have enjoyed having Jenkins on the roster in his first season with the team, as he's playing in his 13th year in the league. He's played for seven teams in his NFL career.

It appears to be good news for Jenkins as he recovers from his illness and should return for the Patriots game. The last thing the Ravens need is more players getting sick and then losing players for an imperative matchup.

Baltimore enters Week 16 with a 7-7 record and sitting just one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the NFC North. The Ravens have the pressure of making sure they don't lose any more games the rest of the season to stay in pace.

After the Patriots game, the Ravens still have showdowns against the Green Bay Packers and the Steelers. Depending on how the Patriots and Packers games go, that Week 18 Steelers game could end up being for the division title and a spot in the playoffs.

The Ravens are looking to get to full strength for the final stretch of the season, and this flu bug is trying to get in the way of it. This is just proof that nothing is going to stop this Baltimore team from going all out to get a foot back in the door for the postseason.

