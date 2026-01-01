Ravens Get Lamar Jackson Announcement Everyone Was Waiting For

The Baltimore Ravens will have their star quarterback in Week 18 for a do-or-die game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lamar Jackson confirmed he's back in the lineup, and he'll be on the field at Acrisure Stadium.

Jackson returned to practice this week after missing Week 17 with a back injury. Head coach John Harbaugh said to start the week that ifJackson can play, he will, but the team would monitor his injury throughout the week.

Jackson has now told local media that he intends to play.

"I'm gonna be out there," Jackson said.

Offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, summed up the Ravens' thoughts on Jackson's return shortly after.

"There’s nothing like having your quarterback out there every day," Monken said.

Ravens Historic Matchup

The Ravens will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in a winner-takes-all game for both the AFC North title and the final AFC playoff spot. Which ever team wins, claims the division and continues their season. The loser will head home with no more games to follow.

Baltimore is coming off a Week 14 loss to the Steelers.

Jackson, when asked about the matchup, said the entire team has the same message.

"You gotta be calm in the storm. That's my approach and I feel like that's the team approach," Jackson said.

The two-time NFL MVP has played in just 12 games this season while battling injuries, going 6-6 as the starter. He's thrown for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing for 340 yards and two scores.

The Two Big Injuries

The Ravens versus Steelers matchup has two major injuries that everyone is watching. For the Ravens, it's Jackson and whether or not Baltimore will have their quarterback on the field. For the Steelers, it's outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Watt has been limited in practice the last two weeks and has missed three games after undergoing lung surgery. Watt suffered a partially collapsed lung during a dry needling session at the Steelers' team facility.

While Jackson is a guarantee, Watt is not. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he'd hope Watt practices fully at least once before returning, but could do so even if he doesn't.

So, for now, the Ravens are smiling that they got their superstar back. And may be excited to see that they won't be facing the Steelers best player.

