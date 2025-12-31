Ravens Get Hopeful Lamar Jackson Injury Update

There are a lot of bitten nails in Baltimore as Ravens fans eagerly await news on how their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, is holding up.

Jackson missed the Ravens' 41-24 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 due to the back injury he suffered the previous week in the loss to the New England Patriots. After a week of missing practice, NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave some good news to Ravens fans that Jackson is expected to practice in the first workout of their Week 18 preparation against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"For the Baltimore Ravens, there's still a question about whether or not they will have Lamar Jackson, their star quarterback on the field for them. He's dealing with a significant back bruise. Team thought he would be able to play last week. He wasn't even able to practice, but this week, once again, there is some optimism that he'll be back there. Sounds like he's feeling better. Coach John Harbaugh wanted to make clear when he is healthy, he will play, will start. There's no issue. They do hope that this week in a game they got to have."

A good sign for the #Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson is expected to practice today. https://t.co/Yd0B1BEtix — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2025

Lamar Jackson might be moving one step closer to return in season finale

It has been a turbulent year for Jackson as he has dealt with almost every kind of injury, including his back now, his hamstring at the beginning of the season, and even an illness just two weeks ago. Jackson has been fighting through the whole season with a host of issues to keep his team in the playoff hunt.

This season in 12 games, Jackson has thrown for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns to six interceptions, adding another 340 yards and two scores on the ground. His 63.7% completion percentage on the year is the lowest he has had since 2022 and the third lowest of his eight-year career.

If Jackson can't go, there is some comfort in knowing Tyler Huntley can step in and run the offense well. Huntley is 2-0 as the starter and has racked up 71 points in his two starts with wins over the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, both playoff teams, and both games when they needed to save their season the most.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | James Lang-Imagn Images

There are good vibes in Baltimore right now, as the Ravens prepare for their matchup against the Steelers to win the AFC North or be sitting at home for the postseason. Ravens fans would love to have their franchise quarterback in there to help win it for the team if he can battle through another injury just one more week.

