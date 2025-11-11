Ravens' Lamar Jackson Dominates Quarterback Matchup Against Vikings
The Baltimore Ravens have been up against tougher challenges than the Minnesota Vikings over the course of the first half of their rollercoaster 2025 season, but they had no room to fool around in Week 10. They needed this one to not only stay in the divisional race, but to prove that they can keep looking like a contender against the less-favored teams of the bunch, as they had in recent weeks.
They held on to win, 27-19, repaying everyone who looked at the most important position on the team in comparing the 2x MVP Lamar Jackson to J.J. McCarthy, who's essentially a rookie quarterback on a team with enough overall talent to hang around.
The game goes much deeper than stacking the stars up against each other, but it would be tough to look past just how much the respective performances influenced each team's end result.
The MVP Candidate Looked the Part
Jackson, for one, has hit the part of his Hall of Fame career where anything short of excellence will unquestionably raise eyebrows. He's seamlessly slipped right back into MVP form since returning from his month-long hamstring rehab two weeks ago, and built off of his accurate post-bye week debut against the Miami Dolphins with another pinpoint performance in Minnesota.
The box score numbers wouldn't show it, with his 17 catches on 29 tries registering for a season-low 58.6% completion percentage, but some early drops and mismanaged third down attempts can be directly attributed to the first-half blunders. Uncoordinated catch attempts from Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely continued to pop up in a low-scoring, field goal-dominant first half hour.
The Ravens pass-catchers only seemed to fully lock in during the Ravens' first touchdown drive in the third quarter, when they finally made good on Jackson's dishes to storm the end zone. It helped that he looked to have slowly grown more comfortable with Minnesota's pass-rush, who made short passes and screens extremely difficult with quick instincts and disruptive hands.
Yet another game came and went without a deep shot from one of the most accurate long passers in the sport, but he didn't need those highlights. He kept things simple at medium-distance, and eventually notched a touchdown for his counting stats with a toss to Andrews in the red.
Jackson's Younger Counterpart Struggling to Keep Stride
McCarthy couldn't match Jackson's passing reliability, but few have the patience to be as conservative as the Ravens quarterback. McCarthy didn't do himself any favors with a herculean 42 passes, though, which he completed under half of with two interceptions to boot.
Both Malaki Starks and Marlon Humphrey each took advantage of the Viking's desire for the deep ball, a play-call he never connected on in stamping the loss. They weren't even 50/50 balls, softly settling into the defensive backs' hands and growing more drastic as the game continued. McCarthy wasn't exactly accurate to begin with, and his throws only grew wilder as the afternoon progressed.
He still has a lot to learn in what could have been his sophomore season, but he tore his meniscus heading into the rookie campaign for every other quarterback in his loaded 2024 draft class. His 54.7% completion rate through four games still makes for a tough look, though, and it was the re-awakened Ravens defense who haunted him into a career-low 47.6% finish at home.
A lot of other factors contributed to the loss for Minnesota, with Justin Jefferson's inability to make plays and the group's mind-boggling eight total false starts certainly doing little to keep the Vikings' ship afloat, but McCarthy's mistakes aligned perfectly with Jackson's defensive dissection to doom the home team.
