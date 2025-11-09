Ravens Take Advantage of Vikings' Mistakes to Win Third-Straight
The Baltimore Ravens' list of first-half scorers was limited to one name: Tyler Loop. The rookie kicker did his job with three field goals in the team's Week 10 visit to the Minnesota Vikings, but he's not who the surging Ravens wanted to see capping off every downfield push through the first half hour of game time.
Those points left on the table aligned with what this overall game represented to the surging Ravens — an opportunity to prove themselves as a level above your average team.
They (4-5) entered this one with back-to-back wins for the first time all fall, and finally looked to put some of the October ugliness behind them with star quarterback Lamar Jackson reinstated after his hamstring injury and back at the controls.
But alas, the bad habits of the pre-bye week Ravens resurfaced. Wasted attempts on first and second downs, frustrating drops on Jackson's passes and stymied red zone penetrations held the squad to just that trio of field goals entering halftime. It could have been worse, but it wasn't at a good enough clip to keep up with the Vikings, who led 10-9 at the break, nor did this resemble the contenders that Baltimore was looking to re-prove itself as.
Then, in the second half, the game started swinging their way, and they looked prepare for it. Baltimore's defense started taking advantage of Minnesota's (4-5) miscues, with Marlon Humphrey's interception on another one of McCarthy's erratic deep balls getting the game-swinging run started.
The strong drive that that pick spurred ended in a mildly-disappointing field goal, but mere second later, Baltimore's hustle resurfaced. They muffed the Vikings' kickoff return a little over 20 yards out from their territory's end, and this time, they were sure to filly capitalize on the situation. Jackson successfully scrambled, Rashod Bateman brought the team to the one and Justice Hill pounded in for the first end zone visit of the afternoon.
Vikings Spelled Their Own Demise
The regularly-spoiling Vikings were worth the Ravens' full attention heading into the matchup, and earned it despite their own foiled offense. They scored a touchdown on their first drive while the defense held up at scrimmage to apply continued pressure to Jackson's pocket and keep the game interesting with some late activity, but the visitors prevailed through the potential trap game with a 27-19 victory.
Jackson, who still finished with an efficient 17-29 passing stat line, can attribute most of those misses and drops to that aforementioned early sloppiness. He looked as effective as ever in the second half, and so did the Ravens' careful utilization of their quarterback's legs. They had Mark Andrews pitch the ball to Jackson in setting up the sort of first-down gain that's usually reserved for running backs, and set Andrews' own touchdown up with some surprise blockers.
Baltimore's defense continues improving in helping the wins pile up, with the Ravens' most disruptive plays starting with their platoon of safeties. Alohi Gilman's midseason acquisition has enabled Kyle Hamilton to closer approach the line of scrimmage, who blitzed McCarthy repeatedly to block throws and stop runs before they could get going. Rookie Malaki Starks' second interception in as many games didn't go unnoticed, either.
This was the sort of ending that the finally-healthy Ravens hoped for amidst their extended road trip. The stars looked the part of contending leaders, their rapidly-improving defense continued keeping stride with the rejuvenated offense, they took advantage of the breaks presented to them by the underachieving Vikings and continued rebuilding their championship-caliber intrigue with another win.
