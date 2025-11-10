Ravens Stars Talk Mindset Shift During Win Streak
The Baltimore Ravens second-half-of-season approach was going to be one of the most overly-diagnosed storylines of their season, but that's something that can't be blamed on anything but their own self-inflicted slow start.
Injuries certainly played a role in that 1-5 record through the first six games, but it would be disingenuous to ignore how badly they underperformed even before losing Lamar Jackson to a month-long hamstring rehabilitation period. Their fully-staffed offense came up short in numerous big spots to start the schedule, and the defense caved to every challengers they lined up against without any of the resistance that fans had grown to expect, even as recently as last season.
If there was any fortune to look for in what was otherwise one of the unluckier campaigns to start the fall, it was how the Ravens' strength of schedule was expected to flip following their Week 7 bye week. Even as a reigning divisional winner, they couldn't play fellow contenders every week, and circled the lineup on the other side of that early rest break as their opportunity to turn the season around.
Addressing the Issue
Star safety Kyle Hamilton understood the severity of their mid-October situation as well as anybody, and spoke on the squad's interest in returning to the playoffs with a group that's been proven to perform better than they had to that point.
"Obviously, we're not in the position we want to be in as a team, but if there's any people that can do it, I think it's us," Hamilton told Fox News. "I think that's the mindset everybody in this building has right now. Obviously, players, coaches, fans, anybody who supports us is disappointed at the results we've had to this point in the season, but there's still 11 games left. So, it's up to us to right the ship, steer it in the right direction, because the season's not over."
How Did Hamilton's Words Age?
Three weeks after that come-to-Jesus moment, and the Ravens now sit at 4-5 behind a three-game win streak. Granted, they've arrived against a less-intimidating gauntlet than before in the form of the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, but those teams all fought back to no avail.
The Ravens' most recent win, a 27-19 victory over the Vikings in Minnesota, saw Hamilton's words manifest. The defense of which he's ascended to their own version of a quarterback dictated the victory, as he repeatedly shut down the Vikings options with play-snuffing tackles from point-blank range and numerous sieges into the pocket.
"What partially got us to 1-5 (record) was we came into the season maybe thinking — not speaking for everybody — but we're the Baltimore Ravens. We're gonna do this and that, and teams are just going to lay down and let us win games, and that's not how it is in this league," Hamilton said following the Vikings win." So we got punched in the mouth early in the season, but now I think we're responding well and we'll have that scar tissue going forward when we start stacking wins."
Marlon Humphrey, with familiarly-candid thoughts, added to the answer. "That’s been the big key, the mindset shift of even though we have Lamar Jackson, let’s give him a smoke break, let’s give him an off day. He’s bailed us out so many times, how about we do it? That’s been a big difference.”
The Vikings join a list of recent Ravens victims who may not be along the NFL's elites, but their winning the games they're "supposed" to already makes for a big step-up from the team we saw through the first six weeks. Notable contributors sounded aware of the changes that needed to be made, and they've held up their leg of the bargain in the near-month since Hamilton first spoke.
