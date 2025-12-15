Ravens Star Named Winner After Critical Bengals Victory

After getting embarrassed on Thanksgiving Day, the Baltimore Ravens got their revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals massively in Week 15.

The game never felt close as the Ravens dominated the Bengals with a 24-0 shutout win in their AFC North clash. Baltimore forced two Cincinnati turnovers and allowed less than 300 yards in the game.

One aspect of the game that everyone praised was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who finally had the bounce-back game he desperately needed. He finished the game with just four incompletions for 150 and two touchdowns to one interception, adding 26 rushing yards in the win.

Lamar Jackson named the biggest winner from Ravens vs. Bengals game

Bleacher Report's staff named Jackson the biggest winner from the game after giving the performance Ravens fans were hoping to have from him.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"Jackson desperately needed a bounce-back game and provided one against the rival Bengals. After completing less than 60 percent of his passes in five straight games, he snapped the career-long streak with a 66.7 percent outing."

"Granted, Baltimore didn't need to lean heavily on its quarterback. Jackson attempted only 12 passes. But an efficient performance is far better than the alternative and could start Jackson on a roll."

"The two-time NFL MVP did throw an interception. However, wide receiver Zay Flowers dropped a catchable pass, which deflected to a defender."

Jackson's stats wouldn't be considered Godly, but he was more efficient passing the football than he has been over the last month. It's the first time since the Miami Dolphins game, when he completed more than 60% of his passes, that he finished with a completion percentage above 75%.

The interception was not on him as it should have been caught by Zay Flowers but it bounced off his hands and interception. Outside of that play, Jackson should have had a near flawless game for him.

Baltimore got the win they needed, moving to 7-7 on the season. The Ravens now enter their toughest portion of the schedule with games against the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. For them to make the postseason and win the AFC North, the Ravens have to find a way to win out and get into the postseason.

They will need Jackson to do his best Superman impersonation to make that happen for a Ravens team that has its back against the wall. The Bengals game was a good start for Jackson.

