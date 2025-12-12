Ravens' Lamar Jackson Denies Sideline Argument Report

The Baltimore Ravens' most recent loss gave the public, an audience spanning well beyond northern Maryland, plpenty to talk about. The 27-22 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers completely reversed the divisional race to thrust the 6-7 Ravens well below the pack of Wild Card contenders, and the loss was singlehandedly blamed on a controversial officiating call in the days that followed.

That drama wiped away a reported mid-game spat between star quarterback Lamar Jackson and offensive lineman Daniel Faalele, with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson telling the announcers that Jackson was vocally frustrated with his consistent lack of blocking.

This was the sort of story that only further fed into the season-long narrative of Jackson's poor protection and how his game's responded under increased pressure, as that's thoroughly contributed to his rising sack count and the crumbling run game.

But during a midweek media availability session, the quarterback denied that an interaction between the two ever went down, let alone the color that reportedly ensued from the argument.

Lamar Jackson said he doesn’t know where this report came from. He said he didn’t talk to Faalele, nor did Faalele talk to him about this. https://t.co/VkvNZ4883C — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 11, 2025

Sifting Through the Contradictions

That was a strange turn for this narrative to take, as there would be good reason for Jackson to be as displeased with his right guard as he sounded.

Faalele has sustained as arguably the most popular punching bag of this ongoing Ravens season, having turned in a lowlight reel that can rival any underperforming starter in the league. Fans can see his shortcomings as well as the experts can; he's slow to meeting his assignments, and at a monstrous 6'8", gets frequently out-routed by smaller blitzers.

Just watch Daniel Faalele on this play pic.twitter.com/u615oYAXow — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisYT) December 8, 2025

That most recent defeat was one of the least-timely of Baltimore's last few frustrating months, with a losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Steelers doing little to save the team's morale in anticipating another Bengals matchup in this upcoming weekend. The Ravens know they can only go as far as Jackson takes this underwhelming roster, and he hasn't looked capable of such a task as the season's waned.

He can't seem to stop racking up injuries to his legs, an issue that certainly isn't helped by the constant hits he's taking to hungry edge-rushers on a weekly basis. And it seems as if no matter how much Faalele, or his other fellow linemen, for that matter, slip up, everyone's starting position remains bulletproof. There haven't seemed to be any signs of stakes for any of the various mistake-prone Ravens to lose their job security, even as the season spirals out of control.

Head coach John Harbaugh seems to have landed right back on the hot seat, and both the struggling star quarterback and his band of clumsy protectors will continue soaking up the suspicious eyes of the Ravens' viewing audience. Conflicting reports on a sideline argument won't add any ease to their next outing, either.

