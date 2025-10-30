Ravens Lamar Jackson Officially Active vs. Dolphins
After being out of commission for over a month, Baltimore Ravens franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson will be back under center, leading the offense when the team squares off with the Miami Dolphins in primetime to kick off Week 9. The team announced their inactives for the must-win AFC matchup, and for the first time since Sept. 28, their two-time league MVP wasn't among those ruled out.
The full list of healthy scratches are as follows:
- S Sanoussi Kane
- CB Jaire Alexander
- G Emery Jones Jr.
- OT Carson Vinson
- WR Devontez Walker
- DT Aeneas Peebles
- QB Cooper Rush
Although he's featured on this list, veteran backup Cooper Rush will still be in uniform, serving as the emergency third quarterback. The only other veteran who won't be playing is two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has been a surprising regular on this list as the Ravens have shown they trust Chidobe Awuzie and value second-year pro T.J. Tampa on special teams more.
It will mark the third straight game sixth-round rookie defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles will be a healthy scratch, and the second in a row for second-year safety Sanoussi Kane. The writing was on the wall that both players would likely not dress for this game after the Ravens elevated former first-round pick Taven Bryan and undrafted rookie Keondre Jackson from the practice squad for this game.
Second-year wide receiver Devontez Walker hasn't played since Week 5, even though he has recovered from the oblique injury that caused him to miss the following week's game. When healthy, he has been a reliable special teams contributor, a viable vertical threat and a potent scorer, with three of his four career receptions resulting in touchdowns, two of which came this year.
Talented rookie OL's debut will have to wait
Ravens fans and pundits will have to wait a little while longer to see third-round rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. make his NFL debut. A shoulder injury he sustained during the pre-draft process caused him to spend the offseason program, training camp, preseason and first four weeks of the regular season as an observer from the sidelines. He's been practicing since Oct. 1, building up his strength and honing his technique while waiting for his first opportunity to play an actual game since the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl.
"I'm finally here, and I'm finally able to play ball, so now I'm just kind of having fun with it, loving it and getting back where I can help the team," Jones Jr. said after the bye.
Fifth-round rookie offensive tackle Carson Vinson has been a regular inactive this season, but that was to be expected as he is viewed as a developmental prospect who could develop into a quality swing tackle option. During the team's bye in Week 7, offensive line coach George Warhop commended him for the progress he has made and said he is getting close to being activated regularly for games.
