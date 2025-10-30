Ravens Add Two Defenders For Dolphins Game
With just a few hours before the Baltimore Ravens look to put together their first win streak of the season against the Miami Dolphins, they had to make some minor adjustments to the final roster.
The team announced that they had activated safety Keondre Jackson and defensive tackle Taven Bryan from the practice squad and onto the roster. This is the first piece of gameday news the Ravens have released before announcing the inactives for the game.
Jackson will be appearing in his third game of the season after playing 29 snaps on special teams. He has racked up three solo tackles in those games.
For Bryan, this is his second game in a Ravens uniform after making his first appearance in the team's 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8. He did not produce any stats, but did appear in 22 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps.
Ravens' reserve players ready to step up against Dolphins
It's all hands on deck for the Ravens as they are on a short week and looking to pick up win number three on the year. They are currently two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North.
The biggest storyline in the game is quarterback Lamar Jackson returning to make his first start since the Kansas City Chiefs game. Jackson has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.
Baltimore will rely on Keondre Jackson and Bryan to fulfill their roles on defense and special teams. With the injuries that have accumulated on the defensive line, Bryan may continue to see significant playing time for the rest of the season, given his starting experience with the Indianapolis Colts.
Jackson is just looking to find a more permanent spot on the roster after working his way from undrafted rookie to the practice squad to the active roster. He made some nice plays on kickoff coverage, and that continued growth could eventually see him on defense.
This is the most crucial game of the season for the Ravens, as one more loss could almost end their season with tougher games on the calendar. At least against Miami, they have a team that has had its own share of controversy and drama behind the scenes.
Thanks to the culture that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has built, this is a franchise that is resilient in every way and won't let a slow start to the season get in the way of reaching the ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.
