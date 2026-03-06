Ravens Maxx Crosby Case Continues Gaining Steam

To no one's surprise, Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby remains one of the stars to monitor entering trade season. But interestingly, a Baltimore Ravens team that's more known for their interest in developing through the draft and smaller, fringe moves sound all-the-way-in on the sweepstakes for the defensive end.

Dianna Russini, senior NFL insider for The Athletic, reported that Crosby is still very-much drawing interest from outsiders looking to add some star-power to their defense, and while a few major destinations remain in contact with a Las Vegas front office willing to listen to offers to poach Crosby, the Ravens remain "a team to watch."

Maxx Crosby is drawing serious interest around the league. The Dallas Cowboys are closely monitoring the situation and remain very interested, while the Baltimore Ravens are also a team to watch. GMs believe the Las Vegas Raiders are willing to work on a deal. pic.twitter.com/4csP6MII1e — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 6, 2026

Of course, whatever comes next will depend on the sort of offer that the Ravens are willing to pony up. As much as they need some help along their edge, they're too needy all throughout both sides of their line to give up more than they'd have to, especially considering how willing they are to defer to the draft.

Crosby, for one, is still just 28 years old, and he's coming off of five-consecutive Pro Bowl appearances as one of the game's premier tacklers and sack threats. He's notched double-digit quarterback takedowns over seven professional seasons, racking up 10 more on an unimpressive 2025 Raiders roster, and he's regularly among the annual leaders in tackles for loss.

The Ravens know him well, as he collected a pair of Lamar Jackson pindowns in both of his two career matchups against Baltimore. But as they know, one player can't save a position group on his own.

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (not pictured) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Should the Ravens Make a Move for Maxx Crosby?

The Ravens were already needy along the end of their defense, finishing their most recent season as one of the worst squads in terms of stress applied to opposing quarterback pockets. Passers both young and old threw comfortably from behind their own protectors all season long, a luxury that Jackson himself could not relate to.

It won't help their leverage that Kyle Van Noy and Dre'Mont Jones, impact pass-rushers who stood as two of the few known quantities on an otherwise-unimpressive Ravens defense, will each be departing for free agency in the coming weeks. They, along with star center Tyler Linderbaum, will either empty out Baltimore's piggy bank or walk elsewhere for nothing, placing the pressure on interior development and crafty additions to make up for what could be lost.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It would be in the Ravens' best interest to leave new head coach and primary defensive play-caller Jesse Minter with more than nothing to work with, as he's made it work with less-than-household names at previous stops. Really, no one can make a strong case for anything until rumors surrounding trade packages get unearthed, but a Crosby move remains an interesting prospect as a player looking for a fresh start on a re-tooling contender.

