Ravens Lose Rookie LB to Injury vs. Bengals

Injuries continue to haunt the Baltimore Ravens as they try to make a late push to the playoffs. John Harbaugh lost a key defensive piece near the end of the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Week 15 game.

Inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan went down holding his right knee after the Bengals’ punt late in the first quarter. Ravens insider Jeff Zrebiec reported the news on X.

“Man, that did not look good. Ravens starting ILB Teddye Buchanan immediately grabbing his right knee as he fell to the turf on punt coverage.” Zrebiec wrote.

The rookie LB was being looked at by the medical staff while some of the teammates and head coach John Harbaugh stood around him. Buchanan was carted off the field to the locker room after a bit of evaluation. The Ravens ruled him out ahead of the second quarter.

“ILB Teddye Buchanan (knee) has been ruled out.”

Buchanan assisted with two tackles before getting sidelined as the Ravens remained tied at 0-0 against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Fans were furious about the coaching staff’s decision to put the starting LB alongside the special team.

“Why is our starting linebacker running special teams like that!? One of our best young players,” one fan wrote .

“Yeah because you dumb fucks have starters on special teams,” another fan said .

The Ravens would hope to have Buchanan back when host the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium in the Week 16 game on December 21.

Teddye Buchanan’s 2025 Season

The Ravens selected Buchanan with the 129th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He exceeded all expectations during his inaugural 2025 NFL season. He evolved from a fourth-round draft selection into one of the league's most impactful defensive contributors and a legitimate candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

In October, the rookie accumulated 30 tackles, leading the Ravens defense, while adding a half-sack and four tackles for loss. He was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month. Buchanan recorded a career-high 15 tackles against the Texans' high-powered rushing attack in the Week 5 game.

The following week against Los Angeles, he recorded his first career quarterback hit and sack while posting a nine-tackle performance.

Buchanan had recorded 91 total tackles (49 solo, 42 assists) entering the Week 15 game against the Bengals. He had 0.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits to his name as well.

