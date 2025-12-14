Ravens Inactive List Reveals Rashod Bateman's Status vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens fans are hoping that, going into their Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have their top wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, for the game. It turns out that won't be the case.

The Ravens released their Week 15 inactives for the Bengals game, and Bateman will miss yet another game with an ankle injury he has been dealing with over the last few weeks. Five total players were included on the list for the Ravens:

Rashod Bateman, WR

Keyon Martin, CB

Joseph Noteboom, OT

Aeneas Peebles, DT

Cooper Rush, Third QB

Inactives at Bengals pic.twitter.com/150BaWtZ7A — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 14, 2025

Bateman is out once against for the Ravens

Last season almost felt like a fever dream for Bateman as he hit career-highs in yards (756) and touchdowns (nine). That has not been the case this season as he has caught just 18 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Bateman missed two weeks in November and has been back over the last two games against the Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In those games, it has not been impressive at all. He's caught just two passes for 23 yards, both of which happened in Week 14 against the Steelers.

With Bateman now out for the game, watch for Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins to get more looks in the passing game as they have to pick up for the production lost from Bateman. Also, tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely should have big games in the passing game as well.

One of the bigger stories is that outside linebacker Tavius Robinson is back after breaking his foot against the Los Angeles Rams, as he was seen warming up on the field before the game. Robinson was activated onto the roster one day before playing in the Bengals game.

Looking at the other inactives on the Ravens, the rest of the four were included in past inactive lists as well, so they don't come as too much of a surprise. Martin had a chest injury last month against the Cleveland Browns and has not played in a game since.

Noteboom has been a regular on the inactive list since rookie Emory Jones Jr. returned from his injury and has been in the rotation on the offensive line. Peebles has also regularly been on the inactive list over the last few games.

Baltimore has all the key players back outside of Bateman as they try to save their season with a win they desperately need.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!