Ravens Could Activate Two Defenders Before Bengals Game

When the Baltimore Ravens take the field to face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in a Week 15 AFC North clash between two rivals fighting to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive, they could have a pair of familiar faces available to deploy on defense.

After being full participants for multiple days in practice this week, including the third and final day, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington could be making their respective returns to action after being listed as questionable to play on the final injury report.

According to head coach John Harbaugh, the official game status for both players won't be revealed until the day before the game.

"Those guys practiced all week, so we'll make that final decision here today, and we'll make the announcement tomorrow," Harbaugh said.

For Robinson, it would be a return from a seven-game absence after suffering a broken foot in Week 6 that landed him on short term injured reserve. Whereas for Washington, it'd mark his 2025 debut after a torn Achilles suffered in May landed him on the Reserve Physically Unable to Perform List

Both players are versatile defenders capable of playing multiple roles on defense and have strong special teams backgrounds. Sources told Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports that the Ravens intend to activate them to both to the 53-man roster for this vital final stretch of games to make a playoff push.

Robinson was leading the team in sacks before he went down with 2 and is still tied for the second-most with second-round rookie Mike Green only leading the team by half a sack more. He is a stout edge setter against the run, and similarly to veteran trade acquisition Dre'Mont Jones, he can move inside and rush the passer from the interior as a five-technique defensive end.

The Ravens sorely missed Washington's presence to start the season prior to trading for veteran Alohi Gilman. Since that acquisition, they've been much better more consistent prior to having some key lapses during their current two-game losing streak. While the defense is set at safety, where he was a stabilizing force down the stretch last year, Washington still provides value and depth as a slot defender as well, capable of blitzing, being physical in run force and making plays in coverage.

Both are hungry to get back

Both players spoke with the media earlier in the week and expressed their burning desires to return to the field and excitement to help their team make a run at a third straight division title. Robinson shared that he expects to make his return against the Bengals this week after an agonizing wait where he had to grind during rehabilitation and watch from the sidelines.

"It feels so good to get back out there," Robinson said. "It's a blessing to be back out there with my brothers. Excited to go out there and ball with them, for sure."

Washington is not stranger to suffering health-related setbacks as three of the 2021 undrafted free agent's first four seasons were either cut short or interrupted by injuries prior to his breakout 2024 campaign.

Instead of chalking up this season as a wash and waiting for the chance to hit free agency for the first time next offseason, he was determined to return to action for the Ravens for what might be his last ride with the franchise that gave him first shot as an undersized yet still talented defensive back.

"It feels good being out there, flying around again," Washington said this week. "Finally, being a part of the team again.

"I'm ready to go. Whenever [they] give me the call, whenever they put me out there on the field, I'm going to be ready to go. I didn't come back early to not play at all. I'm ready."

