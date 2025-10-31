Ravens Mark Andrews Goes Off Amidst Swirling Trade Rumors
Mark Andrews' extended tenure with the Baltimore Ravens has only grown stranger with the years. One of the decade's key faces of the tight end position is no stranger to inconsistency, but his last few seasons have seen drastic highs and lows like never before.
One of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets has the numbers to back up his favorable position on the Ravens' depth chart, even as he slips into his 30s, collecting 55 receiving touchdowns to go along with three Pro Bowl appearances and a First Team All-Pro selection in seven and a half seasons with the team that once drafted him.
Continually Testing Baltimore's Patience
When it's occasionally looks like he's started succumbing to age in recent campaigns, he finds ways to retain his value. Andrews' slow start to 2024 was quickly forgotten when he roped in 11 receiving touchdowns for a personal career-high, but his crucial drop in the AFC Divisional Round sapped him of so much of the popularity he'd slowly built back up.
Trade rumors circled Andrews relentlessly for much of the offseason following Baltimore's early playoff exit, and only slowed down once the team opted to hold onto their fading star through the NFL Draft. But that familiar early-fall rust caught back up to the tight end last month, and the injured Jackson wasn't around to keep his first-down threat well-fed.
It wasn't long before he was surrounded by trade whispers once again, with the spiraling season seeming like the perfect time to dump Andrews while he still had some value. But when his value was once again questioned, there he was to conveniently enjoy his best game of 2025.
Andrews entered the Ravens' Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with just two touchdowns to his name over seven outings, but Jackson's timely return changed everything. He doubled that touchdown count with two more on Thursday Night Football, making good use of Jackson's efficient passing with completions on two of the three bullets sent his way.
What This Means for Andrews Going Forward
If the Ravens are as serious about pushing through their own ugly early-season numbers, then Andrews has given them a touch decision to make entering next week's trade deadline.
He's been frequently named among one of the Ravens' likeliest names to move, with the questions centered around his age and durability only spiking with his diminished target load and occasional ineffectiveness. He proves some of those doubters right, even on his best night, with his second multi-touchdown game of the season leaving room for six scoreless outings. And outside of the high-volume combination of Weeks 3 and 4, when he combined for 13 receptions, he's yet to secure more than four balls in a game.
Still, he remains an integral piece in the Ravens' surging offense. They've totaled 58 points in their two games out of the bye week, inching closer to the record-setting trends they were setting before Jackson first went down. The big-name tight end is right back at the scoring attack's focal point, one more last-second reminder of what he offers to the squad before the front office is forced to make some tough decisions.
