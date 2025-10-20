Former Ravens LB Questions John Harbaugh's Job Security
Early 2013 was the zenith for the Baltimore Ravens, a defense-first Super Bowl win that bucked expectations and put the franchise atop the NFL for the second time that century. All they've done since is attempt to build on that momentum in transitioning between eras, yet the perennial contenders have no new championship hardware to show for themselves.
A dozen years is no short span, especially when every year counts for the Ravens. They've tirelessly put together playoff-ready rosters, but coming off of two straight division titles, this current iteration of the team fell flat before injuries got the better of them. Absences from star quarterback Lamar Jackson and friends can only answer so many questions surrounding the team's troubles, as they stare down the barrel of a 1-5 record and face limited opportunities to save the season.
Head coach John Harbaugh's been stressing the need to use their bye week to their advantage in fixing whatever's fundamentally wrong with this group, but as the longes-tenured piece of the puzzle who's done little to inspire the masses as of recent, fingers are beginning to raise in his direction.
Former Ravens defensive end Chris Canty was on the team just 10 years ago, and he's openly wondering how long Harbaugh has before his big win can no longer shield him from the consequences that would hit any other coach in this situation.
"What's the shelf life around a Super Bowl?" Canty asked on ESPN Radio. "I don't know, but that Super Bowl was a long time ago...I don't know why we want to assign that to John Harbaugh, the NFL has completely turned over the game, it's completely different, this generation of athlete is completely different. I'm just not sure that John Harbaugh remains the best option to lead the Baltimore Ravens forward.
"I have a bank full of respect for Harbs," he continued. "I think he is a fantastic coach. But sometimes, the message grows stale within the organization...the head coach sets the agenda for everybody, and you just wonder whether or not John Harbaugh's method, John Harbaugh's voice, John Harbaugh's approach has grown stale within that franchise. I think we're at that point where it's fair to question that.
"Only, what, three playoff wins over the last decade of football? Is that good enough? Doesn’t sound like the Ravens I played for once upon a time."
Harbaugh's coaching seat has seemed to grow hotter with each passing loss, with the Ravens having set a fairly high bar for what they consider an impressive season. They've cracked the AFC Championship game just once during the Jackson era, though, and have yet to string together back-to-back playoff wins or outlast foils Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen in an elimination game.
Such a consistent issue would usually reflect back on the man on the sideline, especially with their recent track record of letting go of the rope and dropping inexplicable losses, but Harbaugh's a different case as the second-longest-tenured coach. They'll attempt to hit the ground running out of the bye, but the anvil hanging above his head looms larger than ever.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!