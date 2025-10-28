Ravens’ Derrick Henry Inches Closer to Rushing Touchdown Record
The Baltimore Ravens have wrestled back a little bit of control in the AFC North, as they were the lone AFC North team to secure a win to shrink some of their gap in the standings. They still stand at 2-5 in nearing the regular season's halfway point, but their timely 30-16 Week 8 win against the Chicago Bears has re-ignited optimism that their sub-par campaign is worth saving.
If you'd have asked fans who they'd have picked for the matchup's likeliest MVP in leading up to the game, many would have voted for Lamar Jackson, even if he hadn't seen the field since midway through Week 4. The franchise quarterback was slated to make his post-bye week comeback this past weekend, but just a day before kickoff and following some positive signs, he was officially ruled out.
Heroes Under Pressure
That meant that if the Ravens wanted to still take advantage of their opportunity to end the four-game losing streak, someone else would have to step up. Luckily, two key offensive players turned in key performances; not only did Tyler Huntley hold down the fort with a hyper-efficient outing in his first quarterback start of the season, but Derrick Henry made a little history of his own in putting the scoring on his back.
The likely Hall of Fame running back headlined Baltimore's victorious return to the end zone, scoring two of the Ravens' three touchdowns following numerous tough runs through the gut in trooping downfield. He evaded the defense in finding safe passage for their first touchdown of the afternoon, and did it again in the final minutes to clinch the home victory.
Henry's Historic Moment
Henry didn't just help lead the squad to the much-needed victory with his first multi-score game since the Ravens' season debut; he also made a little history for himself, barging his way into the NFL's top-five all-time leaders in rushing touchdowns with 112.
He passed icon Walter Payton in 47 fewer games, and now looks ahead to close an eight-touchdown gap between a more modern legend in Adrian Peterson.
This is the brand of history that fans expected out of Henry heading into the much-anticipated season, with Baltimore's offensive line and his rushing partnership with Jackson looking to continue utilizing the power back as the team's most reliable scoring weapon. But underwhelming play and a massive wave of injuries have thrown his numbers off, as he was unable to make much of an impact over the course of a quiet October.
Huntley was able to place enough pressure on the defense to open up enough opportunities for Henry, and the two of them finally have the Baltimore offense looking closer to its old self. Jackson's expected to come back sooner rather than later, providing the running back with the runway to turn his attention towards Peterson in finishing out the potentially-rejuvenated season.
