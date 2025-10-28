Ravens' Red Zone Defense Steps Up Against Bears
Several notable Baltimore Ravens contributors were recognized for their victorious efforts over this past weekend. Their 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears may just be one win in their otherwise-unimpressive 2-5 record, and anyone who made any game-swinging plays deserved the acclaim they got in helping to keep the Ravens' admittedly-hopeful playoff dreams alive.
Tyler Huntley was one of the most popular names to thank following their closing of the win, having done an admirable Lamar Jackson impression in a crucial spot. The 2x MVP was slated to end his month-long injury hiatus coming out of the bye week, but his last-second ruling out left the longtime backup to make the sudden spot-start.
He delivered by completing 17 of his 22 throws, hitting on his downfield targets and doing enough to open up Derrick Henry's own rushing opportunities. The star running back punched in a pair of touchdowns to headline the scoring, while backup tight end Charlie Kolar ended up with an end zone grab of his own.
The defense received some shoutouts of their own, with Nate Wiggins' fourth quarter interception sticking out as the most crucial play of the game. But if the game produced any unsung heroes still worth naming, they resided in the Ravens' general red zone defense.
Ravens Defense Finally Shows Signs of Life
Box score watching would suggest that the Ravens' stoppers folded early, as they'd done frequently during the four-game losing streak, but the Bears looked sharp on their first two drives of the game right until they entered the final 20 yards of Baltimore's territory. The home team pulled out some timely tackles and pressures with their backs against the walls, limiting Caleb Williams and co. to a pair of field goals when the score could have spiraled out of their control early.
Rookie edge rusher Mike Green hadn't lived up to the hype through his first half-dozen outings, but finally pinned down his first sack of the season on an early third down to stop Williams in his tracks, springing up from the blind side and bringing the quarterback down by his legs.
Returning star Roquan Smith was also a necessity in this game, shaking off some of his previous injuries and inconsistencies in a rematch against his former team. He appeared in every one of the Ravens' defensive snaps, logging a game-high 11 tackles and recording seven solo takedowns.
The Ravens' 30 points were the most they'd scored since their Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, one of several embarrassments they suffered in front of their home crowd. The team's victorious return to touchdown territory was big in keeping the Bears at bay, but their underperforming defense needed to show this sort of life and activity in a bind, and they delivered.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!