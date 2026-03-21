Ravens Might Have to Make Risky WR Signing

The Baltimore Ravens might have questions about multiple positions on the roster, but one is becoming more dire than the others.

So far this offseason, the Ravens have lost wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to free agency, and their other free agent wide receiver, Tylan Wallace, signed with the Cleveland Browns.

While Hopkins is still an option to sign, he didn't even produce 350 yards in 17 games last season, so he might not make the kind of impact on the passing game that Baltimore needs at this moment.

This has led to questions on whether the Ravens should wait until the 2026 NFL Draft to find their new WR2 or take a risk with signing one in free agency. There is one that keeps being linked to the Ravens, which would make sense, but it's a gamble they might have to take at this point.

Ravens might have to heavily consider signing Stefon Diggs

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named the best fits for some of the top free agents who are still available to sign. Knox had the Ravens attached to former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Diggs would be a perfect addition for the Baltimore Ravens, who tried to roll with veteran DeAndre Hopkins last year but got underwhelming results (330 yards, 2 TDs). Diggs would be a great go-to target for Lamar Jackson and a strong complement to Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman."

Over the last 11 years, Diggs has been a consistent performer, going over 1,000 yards in a season seven times. He's been named to the Pro Bowl four times in the last six years in the league.

There's no denying the on-field talent is there for Diggs, but there are concerns with what he does off the field. He has been involved in several storylines in just the last year alone, such as pleading not guilty to allegedly assaulting his personal chef, leading teams to be cautious about signing him.

At this point, though, the wide receiver position is a bigger concern than Ravens fans are giving it credit for. They could pick one in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to address it, but they have way too many other concerns to use a high pick on, with the interior offensive line and defensive line having bigger questions.

Flowers is an incredible talent who will have a long career in the NFL after two Pro Bowl selections in three years, but he needs help. Bateman is such a question mark as to whether the team will get the 2024 version that nearly had 800 yards as a career high, or last year, when he didn't even sniff 300 yards in the season.

Diggs is a massive risk for the Ravens, but this team has Super Bowl aspirations, and Diggs would definitely help in getting them there. It might be something that Ravens head coach Jesse Minter and general manager Eric DeCosta should consider in the upcoming weeks.

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