Former Ravens WR Tylan Wallace Shares Emotional Goodbye Message

The Baltimore Ravens have certainly taken a beating with losing multiple players from the 2025 team in free agency, but one underrated departure might make it a bit harder on them.

Ravens free agent wide receiver and special teams ace Tylan Wallace signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns as he follows former Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken to Ohio, where he's the head coach now. Wallace took to social media to say goodbye to the place he called home over the last five years.

"Thank you Baltimore! To all the coaches, staff and everyone who has supported and believed in me all these years. I appreciate you all. These past 5 years in Baltimore have truly been a blessing and I have made memories with the organization and city that will live with me forever. As I continue this journey I have nothing but love for the city of Baltimore and Ravens organization. I will always and forever be grateful! With much love, Tylan Wallace."

Thank you Baltimore! 🐦‍⬛



To all the coaches, staff and everyone who has supported and believed in me all these years. I appreciate you all 💜



These past 5 years in Baltimore have truly been a blessing and I have made memories with the organization and city that will live with… — Tylan Wallace (@OfficialTylan2) March 19, 2026

Tylan Wallace says goodbye to the Baltimore Ravens

Wallace was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft, as he never really emerged as a wide receiver. He caught 22 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns in 68 career games.

Where Wallace's career really became impactful was his work on special teams. He made 23 tackles and recovered two fumbles in his career. Ravens fans might remember his most memorable play with the team being his game-winning punt return for a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.

It makes sense for Wallace to follow Monken to Cleveland, since he already knows the offensive system and could find more playing time on offense than he would in Baltimore. Plus, the Browns get a massive upgrade in their kickoff coverage and have a punt returner they can utilize.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace | Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

This is a tough loss for the Ravens, as Wallace was a key member of the special teams and another blow to the depth at wide receiver for Baltimore, which has already seen DeAndre Hopkins depart to free agency. The Ravens will most likely have to use the draft to replace Hopkins and Wallace at wide receiver, as Baltimore's top guys right now are Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

Wallace will be missed in Baltimore as a role player who didn't get the credit he deserved, but helped the team a lot in his time as a Raven.

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