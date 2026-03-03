Ravens Have More Pressing Draft Concerns Than Trenches

There is more than one position the Baltimore Ravens need to address this offseason, and the 2026 NFL Draft will help with that.

Some of the big positions that draft experts have pushed the Ravens to address in the draft are offensive guard, defensive tackle, edge rusher, wide receiver, and cornerback. While guard has been a common first-round position to focus on with mock drafts, Pro Football Focus writer Ryan Smith believes that the best case scenario for the Ravens in the draft is "improving in the trenches" with Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk being the ideal first-round pick for them.

"Auburn‘s Kendrick Faulk is a name to watch as a prospect with the size (6-foot-6, 285 pounds), strength and athleticism that will be hard for teams to pass up in the first round," he wrote.

"Faulk remains a work in progress rushing the passer with a 66.0 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025, but he has been an elite defender against the run with an 89.2 PFF run-defense grade over the last two years. The Ravens have shown the ability to develop players better than most teams, and this is a pick that would be banking on upside and potential down the line."

Ravens have other positions to address other than EDGE

Smith also added in his article that the Ravens need to build up front on the offensive and defensive lines. He mentioned guard as another position of need for the Ravens.

While Faulk is an intriguing prospect who would give the Ravens the replacement they need for Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy, there are other solutions Baltimore needs more urgently than the line on offense and defense. They can fix those problems in the offseason before the draft easily by trading for Maxx Crosby and signing a guard in free agency.

Where the Ravens need to improve more on that isn't nearly being talked about as much is at wide receiver. Sure, they have Zay Flowers after his back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, but that's about it for them. DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent, and Rashod Bateman had as bad a season as anyone has had after signing a three-year contract extension last offseason.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Keep in mind that the Ravens don't have tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar on the roster at the moment, with both free agents. They might have Mark Andrews after his contract extension in December, but he did not play as well in 2025.

Getting their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, more targets to throw to is more important than anything else. Looking at the draft, adding someone like wide receiver Makai Lemon or tight end Kenyon Sadiq would be a difference-maker who could make a Day 1 impact on the Ravens.

Baltimore's future with the pass catchers looks bleak, but adding a rookie or two in the draft can certainly change the way it looks moving forward.

