Ravens Have Much Bigger Roster Problem Than Center

The Baltimore Ravens have done a lot of good during the first two weeks of free agency, but there are still some issues they need to solve.

One of the biggest ones the Ravens are still dealing with is at center with the departure of three-time Pro Bowl starter Tyler Linderbaum. ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley identified the center position as the biggest hole on the roster, along with some solutions to the problem.

"The Ravens weren't able to sign Linderbaum, a three-time Pro Bowl player who became the league's highest-paid at the position when he signed a three-year, $81 million contract with the Raiders. Baltimore doesn't have many options to fill that sizable void in free agency. So the Ravens could find their starting center in the second round of the draft by selecting Logan Jones (Iowa) or Connor Lew (Auburn), the two generally regarded as the best prospects at that position."

Is center truly the biggest problem with Ravens right now?

One reason to believe the Ravens don't have a massive problem at center is that there is a clear plan for how to fix it. They already had depth with Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn. As for the starter, guys like Jones and Lew are perfect for Baltimore and can get selected on Day 2, so they won't lose out on a top center prospect in the draft.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There is more of an argument about what is going on at wide receiver being the bigger concern. They have two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers there, which is great, but there are many bigger question marks for the rest of them.

Rashod Bateman is going to be a starter on the Ravens, but last season was miserable for him as he put up the worst stats of his NFL career. While there's a chance he can bounce back, the uncertainty around that makes the wide receivers a big concern for them.

The Ravens no longer have DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace on the roster, leaving some depth concerns. That leaves a thin receiver room with Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester, Dayton Wade, and Cornelius Johnson.

Baltimore has to heavily consider that one addition to the receiver is not going to be enough. The Ravens have to find a veteran and a rookie within the first three rounds to get the job done.

Remember, this is a wide receiver room from 2025 that had only one receiver go over 350 yards in a season. They have to get better if the Ravens want to be considered serious Super Bowl contenders in 2026.

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