Ravens Must Change Plan After Joe Burrow News

Anything in the NFL can change on a dime, and the Baltimore Ravens are first-row witnesses to it as their Week 13 opponents dropped some surprising news.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to play on Thanksgiving Day against the Ravens. Burrow has been out since Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a toe injury. If that wasn't enough confirmation, Burrow took to social media to announce the news.

Statement from Joe Burrow ahead of his pending return for Thursday’s game against the Ravens (via IG): pic.twitter.com/KVqWrA9iy1 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 24, 2025

The Bengals are currently tied with the Cleveland Browns for third in the AFC North, both at 3-8. Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has been leading the Bengals in Burrow's absence over the last month after Jake Browning struggled in the role.

Ravens will have a completely different game plan with Burrow in the lineup

The reality is that both Burrow and Flacco are pocket quarterbacks who can't kill a defense with their legs, but Burrow is special with his arm talent. He has great accuracy, and the chemistry among him, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins is undeniable.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baltimore's secondary will be tested with Chase back from his one-game suspension. The Ravens hope that even with the finger injury, cornerback Marlon Humphrey can be a difference maker in the game and cover the Bengals' top receivers.

Humphrey is coming off a solid game in Baltimore's 23-10 win over the New York Jets. He made the biggest play of the game in the second half when he forced a fumble with the Ravens backed in their territory and recovered by Baltimore to stonewall the Jets from scoring.

Another player to watch for in the Ravens' secondary that Baltimore could now use in that Bengals game is safety Kyle Hamilton. The issue is that the versatile defender hurt his ankle against the Jets, and his status is up in the air for the Cincinnati matchup despite avoiding any serious injury.

Baltimore will hope to get a good pass rush from the defensive line and could add more blitzes against Burrow, since he might be more cautious and stationary in the pocket. Watch for Dre'Mont Jones, who already has six quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in three games with the Ravens, to have a big impact on whether Burrow can succeed or not.

Deep down, the Ravens were to play against Flacco, and it is a bit of a surprise that the Bengals are trotting Burrow out with his injury. With more on the line for both teams, Baltimore needs to be ready to rock and roll against a more challenging-than-expected opponent.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!