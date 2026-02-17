Ravens Named Potential Landing Spot For Five-Time All-Pro WR

Many within the NFL world are still trying to wrap their head around the stunning news out of Miami, which might have opened the door for the Baltimore Ravens to swoop in and pick up some good players.

News came out that the Miami Dolphins had released several players from the roster, including edge rusher Bradley Chubb and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

When reacting to the news on ESPN's First Take, commentator Stephen A. Smith named three teams that should want to target Hill in free agency.

"It should be Kansas City, Buffalo, or Baltimore. One of the three."

Ravens named potential landing spot for Tyreek Hill

Hill is an incredibly talented wide receiver who has been among the best in the NFL over the last 10 years. He has made eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pros as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dolphins. Six times he has posted over 1,000 receiving yards in a season and owns Miami's franchise record for receiving yards (1,799) and touchdowns (13) in a single season, set in 2023.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Baltimore is in desperate need of wide receivers after the poor performances of DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman this past season. Hopkins and Bateman combined for over 500 yards on the season, while Zay Flowers led the wide receivers with 1,211 yards and made his second straight Pro Bowl.

The Ravens would largely benefit from having Hill in the offense, as it is another massive weapon in the passing game that would give quarterback Lamar Jackson the second deep threat needed. It could help Bateman become the WR3 on the roster while determining where Flowers fits as a WR1 or WR2. Hopkins most likely won't be back on the roster since he is a pending free agent.

There are two major concerns about Hill. He has had some off-field issues that have made him a liability at times. Hill also suffered a horrific knee and ACL injury early in the 2025 season that cost him 13 games and might even affect whether he plays to start the 2026 campaign.

The risks are real with Hill, especially since he will be 32 when the new season begins, so the question of whether he can remain healthy in the back half of his career should be at the back of the Ravens' minds.

While he would be a great player to have on the roster, Baltimore has some big decisions to make with Hill, as the team has positions of need, with the former Dolphins wide receiver being one who could potentially transform the offense.