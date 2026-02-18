Ravens New DC Explains His Return to Baltimore

As if completely overhauling an entire coaching staff wasn't daunting enough, the Baltimore Ravens chose to raise the stakes during their offseason of dramatic change in embracing a youth movement like no other.

First-time head coach Jesse Minter is here to lead the Ravens out of their up-and-down 2025 campaign, and he's accompanied by a slew of similar wunderkinds. But while 29-year-old Declan Doyle prepares to take charge of offensive play-calling and recent-Raven Anthony Levine Sr. accepts the vacant opening at the head of Baltimore's special teams attack, the one veteran among the bunch continues to stick out.

Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will pick up where he left off at a parallel position to the one he's departing, though he'll largely act as Minter's play-calling assistant with the Ravens. He's no stranger to Baltimore, having previously enjoyed stints as both a player and coach in building up the league's respective ranks, and the future of this franchise continues to entice him in adding to his personal excitement.

He's certainly qualified enough, having built up some momentum during the head coach hiring cycle, but he made it abundantly clear during his opening presser that "this job and being with coach Minter is hardly a consolation prize."

"I'd be lying to say, seriously, that I wasn't disappointed that I didn't get a head job, but ultimately, I just came back to, 'Why am in doing this to begin with?'" Weaver mused. "Selfishly, I'm trying to win a Super Bowl, to be a part of a group that's forever. You had the 25th anniversary of that 2000 team this last year, like I want that. I want to be a part of that."

Developing from Any Position He Can

He'll be taking over where Zach Orr, a player he once coached over a decade ago at North Texas, left off as defensive coordinator. But again, it's not as if Weaver is a stranger to the way Baltimore conducts business, having served along the defensive line between the Ravens' 2021-23 seasons.

That concept of "serving" was a major topic that Weaver touched in his first run-in back with Baltimore media.

He already clarified his excitement to be a part of history alongside a group he can be proud of, and in understanding that not every coaching journey is linear, he mentioned that he still has much to provide as Minter's defensive second-in-command.

"I'm here to serve players and help them reach whatever God-given potential they have. I don't need to be a head coach to do that. I can certainly do that from this seat."

He'll have to get his hands dirty following a defensive season as disappointing as what Ravens fans just finishing having to endure. The tough, physical franchise that Weaver came to know on and off of the field suffered major steps backwards in nearly every category amidst their plummet to 8-9 in 2025, totaling the third-most opponent passing yards per outing while succumbing to nearly every star running back they faced off against, completely collapsing underneath the weight of their admittedly-tough schedule.

That long road is nothing new to an experienced contributor like Weaver, though, who sounded more thrilled than any other coordinator at the podium in holding the position he's earned. The Ravens are re-tooling from the ground-up on the sideline, and those who've learned from the mistakes of those before have a real chance to pull the organization back up from their embarrassing low-point.

"I'm incredibly proud to be the coordinator here in Baltimore," he said. "I think the defensive coordinator to me, in Baltimore, that's like the main defensive coordinator in the National Football League. You're the dude, and I feel that way about this job."

