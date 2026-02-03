Ravens' Jesse Minter Voices Support for OC Hire

The Baltimore Ravens swung on a series of big risks to open their long offseason. In electing to move on from John Harbaugh, one of the NFL's longest-tenured coaches after 18 years on the job, they returned to the same process that united them with Harbaugh in the first place. In comes Jesse Minter, a young up-and-comer with a strong-enough resume as a defensive coordinator to overshadow his complete lack of head coaching experience.

Minter was granted the chance to partner with Baltimore's front office to delve deeper into the coaching staff's youth movement quickly upon accepting the Ravens' job, and his biggest hiring of the season revealed the organization's willingness to commit to upside over a traditional resume.

One day after Minter's introductory interview with Ravens' media, the franchise was revealed to be moving in the direction of snatching up Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator Declan Doyle for an equivalent position on Baltimore's staff.

The move was made official on the first day of the following business week, and Minter made his thoughts on the pivotal decision clear in publishing an announcement of his own.

"We are thrilled to welcome Declan to the Ravens Flock," he wrote. "An architect of offense, Declan will build around our players through communication, collaboration, relationships and trust. His innovative mindset, collaborative spirit, team-first approach and extensive NFL experience make him an outstanding addition to the Ravens organization."

Importance of the Ravens' OC

The Ravens have a lot of work to do before they've hammered out a complete assortment of offensive players for Doyle to work with, but finding the right man to command this side of the ball quickly moved to the biggest decision of the offseason's early goings upon Minter's acceptance of the head coaching gig.

Minter is, after all, a defensive specialist. He made a name of himself after compiling together several impressive defensive coordinating stints with the Michigan Wolverines and Los Angeles Chargers, but that didn't make him qualified to call the shots for both the offense and the defense.

Doyle is only 30 years old, but he's already compiled seven seasons on NFL sidelines in leading up to his move to Baltimore. Before spending last season learning under the tutelage of offensive virtuoso Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears, he split six years as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos' tight ends coach.

He and Johnson utilized some of the most advanced deceptive tactics of anyone over the course of the 2025 season, and he'll have no shortage of high-octant weapons to work with in Baltimore in Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

But whereas Johnson called the offense in Chicago, Doyle will enjoy top scoring responsibilities in Baltimore. It's a tricky hire, one that a front office only makes if they're choosing to invest in the person over the CV, but Minter's Ravens are willing to get the Johnson tree started in putting Jackson's offense into the hands of a first-time play-caller.

