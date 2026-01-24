Ryan Clark Explains Ravens' Real Priority With Lamar Jackson

Ex-NFL​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ safety and now-ESPN analyst Ryan Clark made a pretty strong statement about the future of the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

Clark said the team is not going to drop their two-time MVP, even though the departure of John Harbaugh and the lack of offense in Baltimore during 2025 created a messy situation.

Clark maintains that the actual problem at hand is not the doubt of the Ravens getting rid of Jackson, but the issue of whether the team will be able to create a suitable coaching environment for ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.

Given​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the major shakeup the Ravens underwent this offseason, attention has turned to how Baltimore plans to go forward.

One of the biggest steps is finding the right offensive coordinator.

However, Clark's breakdown is more detailed and he emphasizes the real point that the organization's title hopes depend ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌on.

"Lamar Jackson ain't going nowhere. ... The most important hire to me is ... it's head coach, then offensive coordinator. [What OC] is going to lead Lamar Jackson?" pic.twitter.com/swqQ0h9Jod — First Take (@FirstTake) January 23, 2026

The Lamar Jackson Reality Check

Clark was direct in his assessment: "Lamar Jackson ain't going nowhere. This team doesn't play well in the next two years, they'll get another head coach as long as Lamar Jackson is healthy and he can be himself."​

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ underlying message is clear: Jackson’s job security is practically assured. The problem was not the quarterback at all. Even though Baltimore had a very disappointing season in 2025, Jackson is still one of the most electrifying talents in the entire league.

Clark explained that the main problems were poor coaching decisions and a lack of a good supporting cast, far from blaming Jackson's performance.

"Lamar Jackson has been Lamar Jackson. No matter who the coach is," Clark emphasised.

Head Coach Matters More Than Everything Else

Here's where Clark's analysis becomes particularly insightful. He ranked the Ravens' hiring priorities in a way that might surprise some fans: "The most important hire to me is, it's not head coach, then quarterback. It's head coach, then offensive coordinator."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ reasoning here makes complete sense. Given that Jackson has already established himself at the highest level of the NFL, the emphasis will have to be on getting the most out of his skills. The Ravens resolved the head coach issue by hiring Jesse Minter from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Minter has his roots in a working relationship with John Harbaugh in Baltimore from 2017 to 2020, during which period the Ravens were among the NFL's best defensive teams. Besides, he worked under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, thus positioning himself as a coach highly familiar with defensive prowess and a winning culture. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

