Is Snoop Huntley Ravens' Quiet Savior?

Who could have imagined that Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley would have to be the guy the franchise needed to help save their season for the second time in 2025?

The Ravens got a much-needed win over the Green Bay Packers 41-24 to keep their playoff hopes alive with the victory.

Huntley had another solid start as he replaced Lamar Jackson, who was out with a back injury, as he completed 16 of 20 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 60 yards on eight carries in the win.

That victory now puts the Ravens in a position where they need the Cleveland Browns to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Ravens-Steelers Week 18 matchup to be a win-or-go-home showdown for the two teams. The Ravens would have never been in this situation if it hadn't been for the heroic performance from Huntley.

Tyler "Snoop" Huntley gets the job done once again for the Ravens

This isn't the first time that Huntley had to come in and save the season for the Ravens after a Jackson injury. Huntley did the same thing against the Chicago Bears when the Ravens were 1-5, and a loss would have probably sunk them out of the playoff hunt, as he led a 30-16 victory that day.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many people are not going to give Huntley credit for the win over the Packers, as more praise will be given to running back Derrick Henry. It would be fair to give Henry a lot of love after rushing for over 200 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, but fans can't forget what Huntley did for the Ravens in the game.

It was the same situation as it was in the Bears game, as Huntley didn't turn the ball over and used his legs to pick up critical third downs throughout the game. Having that kind of threat of Huntley running the football is something the Ravens' offense has been missing with Jackson, who became more of a pocket passer from his hamstring injury earlier in the season.

Huntley didn't force the football down the field and wasn't asked to do that. He was asked to make the easy completions and run for big yards when the opportunity was open. That's where he succeeds the most on the field.

While no one will ever question whether Huntley should be the long-term starter over Jackson, it should be asked whether it might be time to shut down Jackson for the season and let Huntley finish the job. The Ravens need Jackson healthy for the future, and Huntley is running the offense more efficiently than Jackson is at this point in the season.

This offseason, Huntley is going to get paid big time by either the Ravens or someone else to be a backup. Baltimore fans are hoping the Ravens cough up the money to keep him.

