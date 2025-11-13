Ravens Offense Needs to Improve in Key Area
The Baltimore Ravens have had no issue reaching the red zone lately. Over their last three games, they rank top three in red zone scoring attempts with 4.7 per game.
That aligns with Lamar Jackson’s return from a hamstring injury two games ago. His presence naturally lifts the offense.
For the season, Baltimore sits ninth in total red zone attempts. The problem isn’t getting there — it’s finishing. Over the past three games, the Ravens rank 17th in red zone conversion rate.
Ravens Moving the Ball, But Points Remain Hard to Come By
On the season, they’re the sixth-worst team in that category. That’s a troubling mark for an offense built around efficiency and power. The Ravens’ offensive identity has always been clear. They’re a run-first team. Inside the 20, that should never change.
Passing near the goal line should be rare unless it’s a designed play-action setup or some sort of sweep action. Baltimore’s best chance to score comes from sticking to what it does best, running the football.
Creativity in the Ravens’ offensive playbook has also played a role in red zone success — or at least in giving them opportunities. Coach John Harbaugh functions almost like a CEO, orchestrating personnel and plays with precision. The offense leverages matchups, especially near the goal line, where bigger targets get more attention and space to operate.
Kolar and Andrews Turn Size Into Scoring Chances
Players like Kolar, 6-foot-6, and Mark Andrews, 6-foot-5, have benefited from this approach. In tight goal-line situations, these big receivers can box out defenders, creating more room to catch passes and giving the Ravens a clear advantage in short-yardage scoring opportunities. We have already started to see this with Kolar and Andrews getting more looks, demonstrating how Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken design schemes that maximize their size and skill in critical situations.
When healthy, this offense has shown success using shotgun formations in tight space. It spreads out the defense and gives Jackson better vision on zone reads.
Expect that to be a key look moving forward, especially as the Ravens continue to blend Lamar’s mobility with Derrick Henry’s power.
Henry’s late-season trends suggest the best is yet to come. Throughout his career, his yards per carry have climbed as the weather cools 4.9 in November, 5.2 in December, and 6.1 in January, per StatMuse.
That pattern could be exactly what Baltimore needs to boost its red zone efficiency and help the team finally start converting more of its opportunities into touchdowns when it matters most.
