Ravens Continue Rise in Power Rankings After Vikings Victory
After beating the Minnesota Vikings on the road 27-19 to extend their winning streak to three in a row, most national pundits are even higher on the Baltimore Ravens than they were last week. The consensus belief is that they are comfortably a top-half of the league team, with their lowest ranking being No. 19 and their highest being No. 10. Now, it’s time to see where the team lands in the NFL landscape of power rankings heading into Week 11.
Sports Illustrated: 10 (Last week: 14)
"Over the last two weeks, with a more familiar roster, the Ravens are eighth in offensive efficiency and sixth in total defense. Despite the news that Joe Burrow may possibly make it back by Thanksgiving, my fear is that it will be far too late. This Baltimore team is a runaway train and didn’t really need to get into its offense in a win over Minnesota on Sunday.
" - Conor Orr
ESPN: 15 (Last week: 19)
"Since Baltimore moved (Kyle) Hamilton closer to the line of scrimmage in Week 6, the Ravens have been one of the best defenses in the league. Baltimore has given up an average of 14.5 points over the past four games, which ranks third best in the NFL in that span. Hamilton brings an air of unpredictability because offenses don't know whether he is blitzing or dropping back in coverage. As a result, the Ravens have totaled more turnovers forced (eight) than touchdowns allowed (five) since shifting Hamilton inside the box." - Jamison Hensley
The Ringer: 14 (Last week: 16)
"The Ravens have games against Cleveland, Cincinnati, and the Jets in the next three weeks, so this team could be a couple of games above .500 by its Week 14 matchup against the Steelers. Given how light the Ravens’ schedule is the rest of the way, it’s possible that by Christmas weekend, Baltimore will be the hottest team in the league.
The only problem: In games against inferior opponents, the Ravens typically lose their focus and play down to the level of the competition. If this rally toward the playoffs is real, we’d better see some blowouts through the rest of November." - Diante Lee
NFL.com: 15 (Last week: 16)
"Let’s give this revived defense its due. The past four games have been a remarkable improvement over what we saw early in the season, with Zach Orr's group keeping all four opponents under 20 points. The Ravens have been forcing far more takeaways and earning more key stops, even if Minnesota might have helped Baltimore by not sticking with the run. Either way, that unit helped pick up Lamar Jackson and Co. when the offense was stalling in the red zone. Jackson got cooking late, but it's nice to know the Ravens don’t need to be perfect offensively. Sunday was a reminder they can beat teams in three phases these days.
" - Eric Edholm
Sporting News: 17 (Last week: 19)
"The Ravens are feeling it more every week with Lamar Jackson and the defensive adjustments hitting the spot of late, too. The Ravens are creeping closer to taking back the AFC North.
" -Vinnie Iyer
Yahoo Sports: 11 (Last week: 12)
"The Ravens are just 4-5 but realistically should be in the top 10 of these rankings. They’re going to get on a roll against an easy part of their schedule. A win over Minnesota was huge. It would be a shock if the Ravens don’t win the AFC North, perhaps by multiple games.
" - Frank Schwab
The Athletic: 16 (Last week: 19)
"The second-year cornerback (Nate Wiggins) held Justin Jefferson to four catches (on 12 targets) and 37 yards Sunday. He already has career highs in interceptions (two) and tackles (39) and led the Ravens in stops Sunday with seven. Baltimore, by the way, has won three straight and has the Browns, Jets and Bengals up next.
" - Chad Graff and Josh Kendall
USA Today: 12 (Last week: 15)
"Another encouraging sign for a team quickly picking up steam? RB Derrick Henry is averaging better than 100 yards from scrimmage in the two games since QB Lamar Jackson returned to the lineup. Henry's seasonal average is 84.3 yards from scrimmage per game." - Nate Davis
Pro Football Talk: 14 (Last week: 19)
"Bring back the ping-pong table!" - Mike Florio
Bleacher Report: 14 (Last week: 17)
"The expected midseason surge from the Ravens is now in full swing. Lamar Jackson's return to the lineup coupled with a favorable schedule allowed Baltimore to win the last two. The Ravens have built a three-game winning streak since their bye. The Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals are next on the docket, and those three squads own a combined 7-20 record. With the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss during Sunday Night Football, the Ravens are now only one game behind for the AFC North lead. Considering Baltimore's upcoming schedule, it could overtake Pittsburgh before the two teams meet in Week 14.
" - Brent Sobleski
CBS Sports: 14 (Last week: 18)
"They have righted things in a hurry and have a soft schedule coming up. The division could be theirs after a slow start." - Pete Prisco
Fox Sports: 16 (Last week: 20)
"The new AFC North favorites? The schedule is all set up for a run, but they almost got tripped up at the start with a shaky offensive performance in Minnesota. Almost.
" - Ralph Vacchiano
Sharp Football Analysis: 19 (Last week 23)
"Lamar Jackson and company headed to Minnesota this week, prepared to repeat the massive offensive performance they put together in Miami a week ago. While Jackson couldn’t quite manage another four-touchdown passing performance as he did in Week 9, this come-from-behind win over a significantly tougher defense means more in terms of the season as a whole. The Ravens are back to their winning ways with a healthy Jackson under center, and they now find themselves just one win behind the Steelers for their usual spot atop the AFC North.
" - Will Mauro
