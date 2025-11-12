Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Holds Record in Elite Statistic
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson debuted in his first nonconference game in a win against the Falcons on Dec. 2, 2018. That victory became the first of many, as the All-Pro quarterback has posted a 25-3 record against NFC opponents.
Lamar Jackson's NFC Dominance
It’s the best mark by a starting quarterback against the NFC when playing at least five games. This historic stretch came on elite efficiency, with a 66% completion rate, 6,000 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 106.8 passer rating.
An 89% win rate in any context is impressive, let alone over a 28-game sample, which is mastery. The Ravens have one NFC opponent left this season, the Green Bay Packers, giving Lamar another chance to extend his streak.
December 28 will be Jackson’s first career game against the Packers. The Pompano Beach native will have a chance to knock another NFC team off his list, potentially leaving the Chicago Bears as the only team he hasn’t faced.
With eight games remaining on the Ravens’ schedule, five are divisional matchups. These pivotal contests could shake up the AFC North, and the Ravens remain firmly in the race to claim the division crown for the third consecutive season.
Ravens Defense Shows Promise Amid Injuries
Injuries have played a notable role in the Ravens’ rough start to the season, but the reports are improving. Star cornerback Marlon Humphrey played against the Vikings last week despite a finger injury, recording an interception that set up a 28-yard field goal.
His availability for Week 11 against the Browns remains uncertain, as he could require surgery this week, while Ronnie Stanley and Roquan Smith have both returned.
The secondary will need to be the primary playmakers, and Malaki Starks is answering the call. He has posted a 92.7 PFF grade, allowing just 10 yards on two receptions and hauling in two interceptions over his past two games. After a rocky start to the season, Starks’ emergence gives the Ravens’ defense a boost they desperately needed.
In a 3-4 defensive scheme, season-ending injuries like Nnamdi Madubuike’s can limit pressure in the box. That’s where 13-year veteran John Jenkins will need to step up. Dre’Mont Jones has also made an immediate impact on the defensive line.
When you have a polarizing dual-threat like Jackson, you’re never out of the race. Returning from a hamstring injury, Jackson led back-to-back wins over the Vikings and Dolphins.
The Ravens will now head to Huntington Bank Field, aiming for their third straight win since his return.
