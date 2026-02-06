Voters Got It Wrong With Ravens Hall of Fame Snubs

Despite being among the most deserving of the 15 modern era finalists in their second year of eligibility, Baltimore Ravens legends Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda will not be getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 2026 class for enshrinement was officially revealed at the annual NFL Honors award ceremony, and neither was one of the five inductees who took the stage, surprisingly.

Both players were two of the best players regardless of position of their era and were especially dominant in the 2010's. Suggs is the Ravens' all-time sack leader with 139 sacks, and Yanda is the second-best and most decorated offensive lineman in franchise history behind only first-ballot Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden.

According to Paul Kuharsky, both Suggs and Yanda made it to the final seven but did not get 80 percent of the vote needed to get in this year. They will automatically be modern day finalists next year, but it shouldn't have come to this and here's why:

Making a case to illustrate how leaving them out was a mistake

As the past few weeks have shown, even the best coaches have to wait longer than they should to get that knock at the door to let them know that they’ll be immortalized in the Hall of Canton with their fellow legends of the game.

However, it's a travesty that neither Suggs nor Yanda was selected for induction as a part of the 2026 class. Suggs is the only retired player who ranks in the top 10 all-time in sacks who is not in the Hall of Fame and will have to wait another year to get a third chance. Yanda was the best interior lineman not only of his era but of all time and walked away while he was still at the top of his game.

Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Marshal Yanda (73) looks on during a football game against the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-Imagn Images | Mitchell Layton-Imagn Images

There’s no arguing against Larry Fitzgerald or Drew Brees getting in over either of them, as they are both unquestionable first-ballot candidates, but both Suggs and Yanda have stronger cases for enshrinement than the other three. Mounting injuries caused Luke Kuechly to play less than a decade in the league, while Suggs played nearly a decade longer and is a two-time Super Bowl champion in addition to being a seven-time Pro Bowler, Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year, the latter three of which they have in common. Adam Vinatieri held on longer than he should’ve at 24 years and had been surpassed by Yanda’s teammate Justin Tucker as the most clutch and accomplished kicker of all-time long before he decided to finally hang up his cleats.

