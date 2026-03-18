Ravens Have Five Rounds of Isaiah Likely Replacement Options

The Baltimore Ravens started the rebuilding process of their tight end depth chart after losing both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar during the first week of free agency by signing eight-year veteran Durham Smythe. While that move addressed the primary blocking role at the position, there is still more work to be done to find another gifted pass-catcher to pair with three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews in the offense under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who is expected to heavily utilize multiple tight end sets.

There are still some intriguing veteran options left on the open market with the likes of Jonnu Smith, Darren Waller and David Njoku, who was in Baltimore for a visit earlier this week. However, the most likely avenue the Ravens will look to find Likely's replacement is the same one they used to find him, the NFL Draft.

Luckily for general manager Eric DeCosta and the rest of the scouting department, tight end is one of the deepest position groups in this year's draft, if not the deepest, as the Athletic's Dane Brugler recently suggested in a playful tweet.

Still haven't found the bottom of this TE draft class. There are going to be some useful guys still around late rounds/PFA.



I have more draftable TEs in this class than any other I've done. pic.twitter.com/FxFOATkeFy — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 16, 2026

Since there is such a wealth of talent at the position who could come in and fill Likely's role, it begs the question of how high the Ravens should target his replacement in the draft. With that in mind, here are appealing options they target in each of the first five rounds of the draft.

Round 1: Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a pass during the first half against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Aidan Gousby (7) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The former Duck is the consensus top prospect at the position in this year's loaded crop by far, given his rare blend of size and athleticism. As if his tape didn't speak for itself enough, Sadiq tested off the charts at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine by running the fastest 40-yard dash time ever by a tight end with an official 4.39 and had the second-best marks in the vertical leap and broad jump at this year's event as well.

While he didn't post nearly the same amount of prolific production during his three years of college (892 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns) as Likely did in his senior season alone at Coastal Carolina (912 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns), Sadiq made the most of the opportunities that came his way. He wasn't the focal point in Dan Lanning's offense in the way of a mismatch nightmare of his caliber should've been. Doyle wouldn't make that same mistake if the Ravens used the No. 14 overall pick on Sadiq or traded back and took him in the late teens or early 20s.

🎥 Film Breakdown🎥



- Kenyon Sadiq, TE-Oregon



- 6’3 245

- BIG 10 TE of the year

- 1st Team All-BIG 10

- 51 Rec | 560 Yds | 8 TDs pic.twitter.com/xrnGOrqnCi — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) February 5, 2026

Although using a first-round pick on a tight end less than six months after inking Andrews to an extension may seem like an over-investment, Sadiq shouldn't be looked through the same lens as the typical prospect at the position. He has the potential to be a lethal weapon in the passing game, and it doesn't take much imagination to envision how Doyle would deploy him. The 29-year-old wunderkind was just serving as the offensive coordinator for Chicago Bears team that used the No. 10 overall pick on former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland despite having recently signed veteran Cole Kmet to an extension and by the end of the 2025 season, the rookie finished as the team's leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns as he blossomed into a rising star down the stretch.

Round 2: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If the Ravens opt to bypass using their first-round pick to properly replace Likely, they land one hell of a consolation prize at No. 45 overall with the former Commodore, assuming he even makes this far down the board. In the event that he does, it'd be tempting not to sprint the card up to the podium with Stowers' name on it, given how well the fit, value, and need align here at this particular spot. He was the only tight end prospect to out-jump Sadiq at the Combine, breaking a record in the vertical leap (45.5") and producing the top mark in the broad jump (11'3") as well.

Stowers is an uber-athletic playmaker in his own right and is the total package when it comes to intangibles as well. During his final collegiate season, he posted career-highs with 62 catches for 679 receiving yards and was named a unanimous First Team All American. His other impressive 2025 accolades included being the recipient of the John Mackey Award, given to the most outstanding tight end in the country, and the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is essentially the academic Heisman Trophy given to the most well-rounded player regardless of position.

🎥Film Breakdown🎥



Eli Stowers, TE - Vanderbilt (6’4 | 235)



▫️Unanimous All-American (2025)

▫️John Mackey Award (2025)

▫️2x First Team All-SEC pic.twitter.com/LkAbuvbCNR — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) February 27, 2026

Stowers is a converted college quarterback who didn't make the position change full-time until his final two seasons, so while he's still growing at the position, he already has a natural feel for the passing game, catches the ball well, and is a dangerous yards after the catch threat.

Round 3: Michael Trigg, Baylor

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At No. 80 overall, the former Bear would also make a great replacement for Likely, given his prowess as a playmaker with the ball in his hands when it comes to making defenders miss in space or being hard to bring down in the open field with a full head of steam. He looks like he's playing basketball on grass at times, with how he's able to post-up and outmuscle defensive backs at the point of attack, and is too quick and slippery for most linebackers to keep up with one-on-one or even in zone coverage if they don't get enough depth in their drop.

Trigg played at three different Power Four programs during his time in college, but didn't find his home and finally popped until he arrived at Baylor in 2024 and broke out in a big way as a senior. This past year, he was a finalist for the Mackey award after recording 50 catches for 694 receiving yards and six touchdowns, all of which were career highs. He didn't test or work out at the Combine, but at 6'4" and 240 pounds with 34 1/4" arms, he's essentially a big-bodied wideout in a tight end's body and could be deployed as such at the next level to create and exploit mismatches.

Round 4: Justin Joly, N.C. State

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

If the Ravens wait until Day 3 to address the position, there will still be plenty of gifted pass-catching specialists to choose from, and the former member of the Wolfpack would fill the vacancy more than adequately. His game actually resembles Likely's with how elusive he can be after the catch, go up and make contested catches, and have a knack for uncovering and getting open on broken or extended plays by the quarterback. During his time in Baltimore, Likely began to emerge as Lamar Jackson's go-to target on scramble drills in crucial situations when they were both healthy, especially in 2024.

Justin Joly is a contested catch machine and a monster with the ball in his hands



One of the best receiving threats in the class pic.twitter.com/MOyQPvSCk0 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 21, 2026

Joly was one of the brightest standouts during the week of practice at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl and is coming off a senior season in which he posted a career-high seven touchdown receptions and earned First Team All-ACC honors. He opted not to test at the Combine but worked well when it came to running routes, catching the ball and making adjustments with impressive body control. Taking him at No. 115 overall would be a great start to the third and final day of action for DeCosta and company.

Round 5: John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming

Nov 18, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (84) scores a touchdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the first quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

With four picks in this round alone, the Ravens could use any one of them to land the former Cowboy standout. He is one of the prospects at the position who improved their draft stock the most coming out of the Combine after he ran the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.6) and recorded the third-best broad jump (10'8") and the top time in the 20-yard shuttle (4.22). His testing numbers support the explosive athleticism he shows on tape as a move tight end capable of stretching opposing defenses vertically down the seam, as well as being a deceptively dangerous threat after the catch.

John Michael Gyllenborg is a smooth-moving receiving threat with a high developmental ceiling@jmikegyllenborg was an all-district bball star who only started football his senior year of HS, now an all conference performer for @wyo_football with elite combine testing numbers https://t.co/XWtu7WUCZu pic.twitter.com/Qn7M5gqVBU — Shane Coughlin (@Shane__Coughlin) December 8, 2025

After a strong junior season, Gyllenborg went back to school for his senior year and posted his lowest receiving totals since his freshman season with 217 receiving yards and just one touchdown after hauling in three in each of the previous two. He was still a reliable chain-moving underneath target and could pop in an ideal role in the right offense at the next level, which could very well be in Baltimore under Doyle.

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