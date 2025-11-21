Ravens Predicted to Extend Win Streak Against Jets
Their record as of recent wouldn't show it, but the 5-5 Baltimore Ravens have been going through it as their streak of winning looks to extend to a full month.
They've gone 4-0 since bursting out of their Week 7 bye, but it hasn't come as easily as many hoped for the easiest junction in their first-place schedule. Lamar Jackson's had to endure some of the league's toughest defenses since staking his long-awaited return to the Ravens' starting lineup, requiring the previously-uncoordinated defense to pick up some of the slack while the offense continues finding its way.
Jackson and friends could use a break after spending the last few weeks getting beaten up on the road by the Minnesota Vikings' disruptive defensive line and the Cleveland Browns' pass-rush. They got a much-needed buffer before a slew of inter-divisional matchups awaits them in the season's final weeks in the form of the 2-8 New York Jets, who'll make the trip to Baltimore this weekend.
Enjoying a Breather at Home
The Ravens may not be playing at a consistent contending level, but they're certainly doing well enough to have earned a DraftKings line as the -13.5 favorites, which all but one of Bleacher Report's experts rolled with.
"The Ravens are one of the hottest teams in the AFC, and the other contenders in that conference are hearing footsteps. The Jets are one of the worst teams in the NFL," Gary Davenport succinctly wrote. "Baltimore's offense hasn't exactly fired on all cylinders of late, though, and with Tyrod Taylor under center, the Jets may even complete a few forward passes."
Betting Against the Jets as Opposed to With the Ravens
Most analysts are spending more time looking at the growingly-dysfunctional Jets, who had to wait until Week 8 to clinch their first victory of the fall. Even if the Ravens were completely rolling like their four consecutive wins would suggest, the dumpster fire in East Rutherford strikes many as the sort of team who'll beat themselves before they let an opponent draw first blood.
"As noted last week, the Jets will begin to see the wheels fall off amid a mostly competitive season," Moe Moton wrote. Taylor is set to start in place of Fields, who struggled mightily coming out of the team's Week 9 bye, throwing for 170 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in two games.
"Though Fields isn't an NFL-caliber pocket-passer, he provided another dimension to the offense with his legs, something Taylor can't emulate at this stage of his career. Without star wide receiver Garrett Wilson or the threat of the quarterback breaking out for 20-plus-yard gains on the ground, the Ravens should be able to shut down the Jets offense while they pile on points in their first home game in about a month."
The Ravens have spent nearly three months repeatedly telling the public that they're not to be trusted as clean-cut favorites, falling into that initially-devastating 1-5 record out of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. The Jets are bad enough, though, that the Ravens have a real shot at returning to a winning record after all looked lost through the season's first half-dozen weeks.
