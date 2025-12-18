Tyler Linderbaum Breaks Silence On Ravens Contract Talks

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum’s payday is coming — it just might not hit the bank yet.

Right now, the All-Pro center is playing on the final year of his rookie deal, pulling in about $3.3 million on average. That number feels light when you consider his projected market value: roughly four years, $69.7 million. That’s franchise-center money.

The Ravens passed on Linderbaum’s fifth-year option back in April, and it wasn’t about performance. It was pure cap gymnastics. Picking up the option would’ve slapped Baltimore with a $23.4 million cap hit in 2026, a number that would’ve blown past Creed Humphrey’s top-of-the-market salary by more than $5 million.

GM Eric DeCosta made it clear at the time, saying it’s “our intention for [Linderbaum] to remain a Baltimore Raven long term.”

Translation: this isn’t a breakup, it’s a timeout.

Because of how the NFL–NFLPA CBA is structured, that fifth-year option would’ve forced the Ravens to pay elite money early. Instead, Baltimore bet on patience. And all signs still point to Linderbaum anchoring their O-line for years to come.

Cap Space Complicates Obvious Tyler Linderbaum Pay Day

The Ravens might be warming up the checkbook again — and this time, it’s got Tyler Linderbaum’s name on it.

Ahead of their Patriots clash and fresh off locking down Mark Andrews and Travis Jones, Baltimore is kicking the tires on a contract extension for its Pro Bowl center. And it makes sense. Linderbaum has been a rock in the middle, grading out as the NFL’s fifth-best offensive center among full-time starters and giving Lamar Jackson a clean pocket to cook.

That said, this isn’t a layup. Cap space is tight, and the Ravens do have a cheaper contingency plan in Corey Bullock waiting in the wings. Still, moving on from Linderbaum would be a risky blitz. With guard play already hit-or-miss this season, pulling the anchor out of the interior could turn protection into a problem fast.

When asked about a potential payday, Linderbaum kept it real and stayed in his lane. Speaking with Jonas Shaffer, he made it clear the business side isn’t his focus. He is currently gearing up for his showdown against the Patriots.

“Asked about a potential contract extension, Tyler Linderbaum said he would let his agent handle that business," he wrote. "Mark Andrews and Travis Jones both got new deals in recent weeks before hitting free agency next spring.”

If Baltimore follows that script, Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti projects a last-minute four-year, $77 million extension, averaging about $19.25 million per year. That’s top-tier center money, and Linderbaum’s résumé backs it up. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler, and another nod this season wouldn’t surprise anyone.

Beyond the numbers, this is a culture fit. Linderbaum is the kind of guy Baltimore loves to keep around. Shows up every day, never misses time, leads without talking, and earns universal respect in the locker room.

Bottom line: Linderbaum isn’t just a great center. He’s a Raven. And those are the guys this franchise usually finds a way to pay.

